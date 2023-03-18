Kickoff is scheduled for 7:39 p.m. at CityPark

Off to one of the hottest starts in MLS history, St. Louis City SC will look to continue its strong form against one of the oldest and most historic clubs in the league's history.

The San Jose Earthquakes, then known as the San Jose Clash, joined MLS in its inaugural season and won the first-ever MLS game. Historically the western conference club has been one of the more successful but has fallen on harder times since winning the MLS cup in 2013.

St. Louis City SC will be tested in a new way in their second-ever home match, as the team's depth will be tested with two key figures now injured or questionable.

Vice-Captain Tim Parker and Njabulo Blom are both questionable (to different degrees) and will force manager Bradley Carnell to change his usual 11. Parker has been a staple in the defensive backline, playing full 90 minutes in each of City's first three games.

With Parker unavailable, Lucas Bartlett will substitute for him in the starting lineup. The Kansas City native will be making the first start of his MLS career after playing 12 games in the USL last season on loan for FC Dallas. The move leaves Selmir Pidro and Josh Yaro still waiting for their first start for St. Louis City.

Nico Gioacchini will also be reinserted into the starting lineup, and will play up top with Klauss for the second time in as many games at CityPark. The move indicates the push to a 4-2-2-2 formation.

Miguel Perez comes out of the starting 11, but will be available off the bench. Aziel Jackson also rejoins the team today after training with City 2, he will be available off the bench.

San Jose will counter with a squad anchored by star right winger Christian Espinoza, whose 78th-minute goal was the match-winner for the Quakes. The Argentinean forward is in his third year with the club and has 14 goals over 97 appearances.

The weather will be a factor in tonight's match as well, with temperatures dropping to as low as a predicted 25 degrees during the match and a light dusting of snow falling during pregame warmups.

Off to a surprising 3-0 start, City SC keeping its focus on how it got where it is St. Louis City SC has a chance to become the first MLS expansion team to start 4-0 when it faces San Jose on Saturday

Opposing Run of Play

Coming off a season in which the Quakes won the wooden spoon award, the title for the team with the fewest points in the entire league, San Jose is expected to be much improved. Losing in the season opener to Atlanta, the west coast original MLS franchise has a winning streak of their own winning in the following two weeks over Colorado and Vancouver.

Since the beginning of last season though, San Jose has tallied just one road win, the fewest by any MLS team in that time frame.

Lineups

St. Louis City SC (3-0-0, nine points) will be posted when announced at 6:39 p.m.

Roman Burki, GK (C) Kyle Hiebert, CB Lucas Bartlett, CB Jake Nerwinski, RWB John Nelson, LWB Rasmus Alm, MID Eduard Lowen, MID Indiana Vassilev, MID Jared Stroud, MID Niko Gioacchini, F Joao Klauss, F

Available off the bench: Ostrak, Pompeu, Pidro, Blom, Yaro, Perez, Lundt, Adeniran, Watts, Jackson

San Jose Earthquakes (2-0-1, 6 points,) will be posted when available at 6:39 p.m.

JT Marcinkowski, GK Jonathan Mensah, D Miguel Truco, D Rodrigues, D Carlos Akapo, D Carlos Grezo, M Jackson Yueill, M (C) Tommy Thompson, M Cristian Espinoza, F Jeremy Ebobisse, F Cade Cowell, F

Hochman: Miguel Perez is 17. Goes to Pattonville High. Plays in MLS for St. Louis. The story of a St. Louis high school kid on St. Louis’ pro team is as improbable as the story of how the City SC staff spotted him in the first place.

Howler

St. Louis City SC has come from behind in all three of its victories this season, becoming the first MLS club to win three games from a losing position in a row since 2015.

For Club and Country

17-year-old homegrown star Miguel Perez was called up to the United States National under-19 team and will depart for Argentina to join the team following the match with San Jose. It will be his first time representing his country.

Injury Report

Having missed training for a week with an illness Njabulo Blom will be unavailable for the second week in a row. Blom was recently called to his national team, South Africa, to play in two friendlies but may not be able to join with the state of his health being in question. Blom has been one of the more secure midfielders for City, completing 87% of his passes.

Vice captain and defender Tim Parker is considered questionable with a groin injury.

South Africa calls in Njabulo Blom, but illness may keep him with St. Louis City SC The South African national team has called in midfielder Njabulo Blom for two games, but he's about to miss his second City SC game and may not go.

Up Next

City SC closes the month of March by heading west for a match with Real Salt Lake before returning home for a more regional matchup with Minnesota. Salt Lake has earned just one win in three matches and has played to a -2 goal differential.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the St. Louis City SC pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Saturday night, and also in the pages of Sunday's Post-Dispatch.

St. Louis City SC's Jared Stroud is running with his new chance St. Louis City SC midfielder Jared Stroud has two goals in the club's first three games, more goals than he had in the first 48 games of his MLS career.

Akil Watts becomes latest City2 alum to take the field with St. Louis City SC St. Louis City SC midfielder Akil Watts played four seasons in soccer's minor leagues before getting in his first Major League Soccer game Saturday.