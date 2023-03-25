So far, there doesn’t seem to be any stopping St. Louis City SC.

Four goals in the second half, two by Klauss, one by Niko Gioacchini, one by Rasmus Alm, sent City SC to a 4-0 win over Real Salt Lake on a freezing cold Saturday night at America First Field in Sandy, Utah. City SC extended its perfect record to 5-0, and became only the second Major League Soccer team since 2000 to start its season with five or more wins. And that’s not expansion teams, that’s any teams.

City SC is the only team in MLS with a perfect record, and the team continues to roll up the goals. It came into the game tied for the league lead in goals with 11, and now is in sole possession with 15. Alm is the eighth different player to score for City SC, the most in the league. City SC has scored three or more goals in four of its five games and two in the other.

The team also posted its second consecutive shutout, helped by a key save by goalie Roman Burki in the closing seconds of the first half.

The team will look to continue its magical start on Saturday at CityPark against Minnesota.

Gioacchini started the scoring in the 47th minute with his second goal in as many games, knocking in a corner kick from Indiana Vassilev with his left foot.

And then Klauss went to work. In the 61st minute, John Nelson played the ball into the box. An RSL player got his foot on it, but the ball came to the Brazilian striker, who waited for it to bounce then one-timed it in for his fourth goal of the season.

Five minutes later, he scored again, this time with a bad pass in RSL’s own end that led to a breakaway, and with three RSL players chasing him, he was patient as he dribbled to the top of the box and drove home his fifth goal of the season.

Alm got his first goal in the 76th minute, getting the ball after a string of passes — Gioacchini to Klauss to Lowen to Alm — to make it 4-0.

The turning point in the game, however, didn’t involve the team’s offense. City SC had the best chances early, but the scoring opportunities shifted to RSL late in the half. Burki, who hasn’t faced a whole lot of shots this season, made maybe his best save of the season in the closing seconds of the first half. RSL’s Brayan Vera positioned himself for a good chance in the box and Burki dived to his right to block the shot, and his defense then cleared the ball.

City SC didn’t score in the first half, the first 45-minute segment this season the team hadn’t scored in. The team had a couple chances, with Lucas Bartlett heading a corner kick directly to RSL goalie Zac MacMath. Tomas Ostrak had a shot from the top of the box that also was straight at MacMath.

City SC got center back Tim Parker back in the lineup after he missed the San Jose game with a groin injury and midfielder Njabulo Blom, who missed two games with COVID, began the game on the bench. Ostrak returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench the past two weeks, for what coach Bradley Carnell said were tactical reasons. Ostrak’s return bumped Rasmus Alm out of the starting lineup, and Alm subbed in for Ostrak in the 60th minute.

Midfielder Isak Jensen, who had an excellent training camp but injured his ankle days before the season opener, was on the game-day roster for the first time this season and came on as a sub in the 60th minute for Jared Stroud. Meanwhile, defender Jonathan Bell, while ready to go after off-season hernia surgery, did not make the game-day roster for the fifth time. In addition, City SC was without defender Kyle Hiebert (Canada) and midfielder Miguel Perez (U.S. under-19 team) who were called in to national team duty.