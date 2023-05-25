Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

St. Louis City SC striker Klauss didn’t practice with the team on Thursday and will likely miss his fifth consecutive match this weekend.

“Klauss is week to week now,” City SC coach Bradley Carnell said Thursday. “We just have to see. He has some good days and some bad days and we can all learn from this because we’re not dealing with robots, we’re dealing feelings and pain and emotions and injury. We’re hoping he’s back sooner than later but there are no guarantees.”

Asked if that meant he was out for Saturday’s game with Vancouver, Carnell said, “More than likely.”

Klauss left the game at Colorado on April 22 in the 61st minute with a left quad injury. The initial diagnosis was 10 to 14 days, but he's now gone past one month. Klauss trained with the team last Friday and Carnell was hopeful at the time that Klauss could be on the roster for the Sporting Kansas City game last week, but that didn’t happen.

Klauss is still the team’s leading scorer with five goals.

Midfielder Rasmus Alm, who has missed three games with an abdominal injury, was back on the practice field on Thursday, but Carnell didn’t sound too optimistic.

“Alm is trending in the right direction,” Carnell said. “We’ll have to see how he comes through tomorrow, but I’m not getting any hopes up. We just have to see what he does medically and how his body responds.”

Even with two of its top offensive players out with injuries, City SC is second in the league in scoring with 26 goals.