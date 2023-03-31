Tim Parker has the most Major League Soccer experience on St. Louis City SC, so he’s a good judge of what’s normal and what isn’t in the league. So how unusual is City SC’s start to the season?

“Very,” he said.

City SC is 5-0, the best mark to start the season by an expansion team, and only the second team of any kind in league history to start like that since 2000 when the league started allowing ties. The team has done it by scoring 15 goals in its first five games, something that has happened only two other times in league history. Up next is the team’s game with Minnesota United FC on Saturday night (7:30 p.m.) at CityPark with a chance to extend this golden start.

“I think in any league to go 5-0 to start the year is quite the mark,” said Parker, “especially in this league where there are a lot of teams that have success but also going on the road in this league is never easy, so to go on the road and win (three times) in the first five games of the year is pretty impressive I would say.”

The goals have been a constant. City SC has scored three or more goals in four of its five games and got two in the other. Eight different players have scored for City SC (plus a goal from the other team), which was one of the things the team was looking at for this season. Klauss, with five goals in five games, may be the focal point of the offense, but the team was expecting the offense to be spread out.

And while there’s been a variety of goal scorers, there’s also been a variety in the goals.

“Right now, they’re coming from a lot of different situations,” Parker said. “It’s not only just in transition play or on set pieces or when we have the ball. We’ve kind of become a tough team to play against because the goals have been coming from different situations. I think that’s a credit to how we press against the ball, the service on set pieces, our combination play up top, our willingness to run off the ball. There’s a lot of different things, and at the end of the day, it’s unselfishness. In the game against Salt Lake, Edu (Lowen) makes that extra pass to Rasmus (Alm), who gets his first goal. It’s a team that’s working for each other right now.”

“I think it’s the work as a team,” said Klauss, who is the only player in MLS with a goal or an assist in each game so far, “because it’s not only offensive, it’s also defensive. Everyone works together on the team, so when we defend, we defend together. When we attack, we attack together. You can see we have eight players with goals already this season, so it’s not only the strikers, it’s everyone.”

One thing City SC has done this season is finish its chances. The team’s goal total is almost twice its expected goals total of 8.2, per Opta, a statistical service. Two other teams also have expected goal totals of 8.2; LAFC has scored 10 goals and San Jose has scored seven.

“Listen, there’s many other teams creating the same amount of chances in the league, but we’re just efficient at converting them,” coach Bradley Carnell said. “So we've just found ourselves in good spots, and we have tools in place and quality in places that we feel really happy with and we know if we (cause a) turnover and play it forward quickly and are now exploding to the opposition half or into the opposition final third, we can be able to really hurt teams because we feel we have a consistently good roster at working hard in training, doing extra and finishing final plays.

“We don't train attacking principles. We train defensive principles to get attacking principles going. So it's an interesting concept, but the better we are at defending, the better we will be at attacking. So if we train that all the time, work on our defensive principles in training, the more frequent you win the ball, the more frequent you'll get to work at going to the opposition goal. So that's kind of the way we address our training sessions.”

The team’s defensive pressure can be directly linked to three of the goals when opposing teams made back passes that went to City SC players — two to Klauss, one to Jared Stroud — and turned into goals.

“Look,” Klauss said, “I’m the guy who is close to the goal of the other team, and when I got this pass, it’s not because of my movement, it was because of what the team is doing behind me, so it’s credit for the team of course. After I got this pass, I had to finish it, and I think it’s something we are doing really well. When we have the opportunities, we are punishing the opponent. This is really important.”

While City SC is a perfect 5-0, Minnesota is one of three other teams yet to lose this season but has played a tie. Minnesota is 2-0-2, coming off a tie with Vancouver last week, though Minnesota was without seven players who were on international duty. City SC got its two players who missed last week on international duty, defender Kyle Hiebert (Canada) and midfielder Miguel Perez (U.S. under-19 team), back and Carnell said they would be available. But the team may be without midfielder Alm, who is listed as questionable after taking a hit to the knee last week against RSL. He tried to go Wednesday but left practice early and didn’t practice at all Thursday.