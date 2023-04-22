Live updates: City SC in Colorado Apr 22, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Louis City SC faces the Colorado Rapids on Saturday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, on the east side of Denver. - ---- 0 Comments STL Soccer Keep up with the latest news on St. Louis City SC Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular City SC storms past FC Cincinnati 5-1 to retake top spot in MLS standings After a lightning delay of 2:10, St. Louis City ran up a 5-1 win over FC Cincinnati, which came into the game with the best record in the league City SC comes back with a bang, routs Cincinnati 5-1 After a delay of more than two hours by lightning, City SC broke loose with five goals to beat FC Cincinnati, 5-1. St. Louis City SC kicks off its busiest stretch of the season vs. Colorado Rapids Having snapped its two-game losing streak, St. Louis City SC plays the Colorado Rapids to start a stretch of three games in eight day. US men's national soccer team coming to CityPark on June 28 for Gold Cup match The U.S. men's national soccer team will play a yet-to-be-determined Caribbean team at CityPark on June 28. St. Louis City SC to face Union Omaha in 2023 U.S. Open Cup It was announced Thursday that St. Louis City SC will face Union Omaha in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup third round on April 25 or 26.