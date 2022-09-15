 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Mark your calendar: MLS sets dates for St. Louis City SC roster building

  • 0
St. Louis City SC City2 practice

St. Louis City SC City2 players go through corner kick drills during practice at the team's new training facility next to Centene Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. City2 began practicing at the facility earlier this week. 

 David Carson, Post-Dispatch

Major League Soccer announced the dates for offseason events that will be parts of the roster-building process for St. Louis City SC.

The MLS season ends on the MLS Cup on Nov. 5, and then things start happening quickly.

The league’s trade window opens Nov. 7 and closes Nov. 9. The expansion draft is Nov. 11, with City SC able to choose five players. Teams can protect 12 players and the five teams that lost a player to Charlotte in last season’s draft, Austin, Atlanta, D.C. United, LAFC and New York City FC, are exempt. (The list of available players will be released on Nov. 10.) Homegrown and Generation adidas players do not have to be protected by their teams.

Clubs have until Nov. 14 to exercise options on players, and then free agency begins on Nov. 16. The league has a re-entry draft for players out of contract but not yet eligible for free agency on Nov. 17, with City SC choosing last in each round. (Last season, just one player was chosen in Stage 1 of this draft and six players in Stage 2, so it's not a major source of players.) The MLS SuperDraft, which has three rounds, is on Dec. 21. City SC will choose first in each round.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Blues bets on Thomas and Kyrou have better chance of working if team finds extension money for O'Reilly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News