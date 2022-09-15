Mark your calendar: MLS sets dates for St. Louis City SC roster building

Major League Soccer announced the dates for offseason events that will be parts of the roster-building process for St. Louis City SC.

The MLS season ends on the MLS Cup on Nov. 5, and then things start happening quickly.

The league’s trade window opens Nov. 7 and closes Nov. 9. The expansion draft is Nov. 11, with City SC able to choose five players. Teams can protect 12 players and the five teams that lost a player to Charlotte in last season’s draft, Austin, Atlanta, D.C. United, LAFC and New York City FC, are exempt. (The list of available players will be released on Nov. 10.) Homegrown and Generation adidas players do not have to be protected by their teams.

Clubs have until Nov. 14 to exercise options on players, and then free agency begins on Nov. 16. The league has a re-entry draft for players out of contract but not yet eligible for free agency on Nov. 17, with City SC choosing last in each round. (Last season, just one player was chosen in Stage 1 of this draft and six players in Stage 2, so it's not a major source of players.) The MLS SuperDraft, which has three rounds, is on Dec. 21. City SC will choose first in each round.