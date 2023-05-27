Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

St. Louis City SC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Where: At CityPark

Kickoff: 7:39 p.m.

How to watch: Streaming on Apple TV Season Pass, with Max Bretos and Brian Dunseth. Also with announcers doing the game in Spanish and French.

How to listen: KYKY 98.1 with Joey Zanaboni and Dale Schilly. In Spanish on KXOK 102.9 with Santiago Beltran and Hector Vega.

Referee: Sergii Boiko

The standings: City SC is third in the Western Conference with 22 points (7-4-1 overall, 4-2-0 at home). Vancouver is seventh in the West with 17 points (4-4-5 overall, 0-3-3 on the road).

Leading scorers: Klauss still leads City SC with five goals, and Niko Gioacchini is catching up, with four. Edu Lowen leads the team in assists with five; Klauss and Jared Stroud have four. For Vancouver, SLU product Simon Becher and Brian White are tied for the team lead in goals with four, and Becher has done it in just 375 minutes, less than half the minutes of White. Julian Gressel leads the team in assists with four.

In goal: Roman Burki has started every MLS game for City SC. He has three shutouts and a 1.08 goals-against average. Yohei Takaoka has started all 13 games for Vancouver, with five shutouts and a 1.08 goals-against average. Opta stats have Burki saving a league-high 4.7 goals above expected. Takaoka has saved 0.4 above expected.

Notes: With a win, City SC would be the first MLS expansion team to get to 25 points in its first 13 games. The current quickest is the 1998 Chicago Fire, who did it in 14 games. City SC has trailed just 52 minutes out of 630 total at CityPark. Burki, Tim Parker and Indiana Vassilev all made the team of the matchday for their play against Kansas City. Burki had six saves against Kansas City; he’s one of just three goalies in the league to have made five saves or more in five different games this season. City SC has seven players with multiple goals this season, the most in the league.

Vancouver had a midweek game, beating Pacific FC from the Canadian Premier League 3-0 in the semifinals of the Canadian Championships. It will face Montreal in the final. In its last MLS game, it beat Seattle 2-0. Defender Ali Ahmed suffered a concussion in the Pacific game and is out for this weekend.

What they’re saying:

City SC coach Bradley Carnell on Vancouver: they're very organized, credit to them. They're playing a very good brand of soccer. And they've adopted a little bit more of a transition approach. They're really ruthless in transition. They scored a ton of goals in transition there and they look almost a little bit like us, jumping balls in the midfield and playing vertical and getting guys on the move and on the run. They're in a good space right now. We're going to need the energy of the home field, the stadium, the fans. We feel we have good spirits coming into this game and a good mentality and confidence. I'm expecting a good game on Saturday. It's just not -- things would be far too easy in MLS if you just say teams that come in, we'll roll them over. So, Vancouver's definitely one of those teams and they’re trending in the right directions.

Carnell on losing the dual battle with Sporting Kansas City and what that means for the Vancouver game: We lost the dual count against Sporting KC so what feels like something but that's the energy of a tackle, so it's the energy of in-the-moment and if you get those moments right, you can sway the momentum you can sway the game and you can make great plays. We spoke about the times that we go into duals. Vancouver was second in the league for their tackle rate. Successful tackles. We know it's a combative team. We know it's an organized team. We know it's a pragmatic team, we know they can keep the ball, we know they can play good in transition. That's them. What we have to do is us, we have to stick to our game plan and who we want to be and what we stand for. So, I think over the last two, three weeks now we've been slowly getting that mentality back of ruthlessness and we're getting guys back healthy at the right times and slowly but surely, we're getting full complement in the roster. And there's a lot of internal competition again, which is great. It's fun to watch in training and I think it was fun to watch last week.

Carnell on Jake Nerwinski, who played six seasons with Vancouver before coming to City SC: Jake is a great teammate. First and foremost. He he's been around the league. He has good experiences around the league and he's got a good engine on the field. So he's got the ability to be a good one v1 defender, when we when we're defending and releasing into the channels and being on the front foot, so he's an active player and then with the ball in transition. He gets into good spots so he can play a very good forward pass to get his teammates in behind the he plays a really good quality cross. He's a dependable efficient smart soccer player but I would put him at his top of his character, he’s a really good teammate and a good human being so we spoke about what type of caliber person we're getting in. And he fits that mold and fits that model and then it's his experiences within the leagues, and knows what it takes to get a good start in the MLS and we’re happen to be calling Jake our own now.

Nerwinski on seeing his old friends: Yeah, I'll probably talk a little smack to (Brian White) to be honest. That's the only guy, that's one of my good friends that I’ve been close with for a while. We've been texting this week leading up to the game. Yeah, he's a good player. He's got a great work rate. He's good in behind. He's good off the off a long ball but and I think we just need to be aggressive with him. We need to make sure that we don't give him space. And yeah, maybe I'll hit him or something. And we'll say just a little check. You know?

Jared Stroud on being one yellow card away from getting a one-game suspension: I did have 15 people there last weekend. So some of my friends from growing up, they would have been pretty pissed if I had missed that one and then my grandpa's here this week from England, the first time to watch me play in this game so but this is it. I promise. From now on out, I'm just playing normally. And even in the games I was playing normally. I think last game there was a potential yellow car between me and Jake and think I just gave them a little point and they gave it to Jake so Jake is gonna take a couple for me. But now it's back to normal. It's fine.