St. Louis City SC (6-2-1, 19 points) vs. Portland Timbers (2-5-2, 8 points)

7:30 p.m., CityPark

TV: Free on Apple TV with Steve Cangialosi and Danny Higginbotham

English radio: KYKY (98.1 FM) with Joey Zanaboni and Ty Keough

Spanish radio: KXOK (102.9 FM) with Santiago Beltran and Hector Vega

Referee: Ismail Elfath

Numbers: Portland has scored 11 goals and allowed 15 and is in 10th place in the Western Conference. City SC has scored a league-high 21 goals and allowed 10th and is tied for first in the West. Portland is 0-4-1 on the road; City SC is 4-1 at home.

In addition to leading the league in goals, City SC leads in on-target scoring attempts and is third, one off the leaders, in assists with 17. City SC has six players with more than one goal, the most in the league.

City SC has 11 goals in its four MLS home games (one of which was a shutout). City has trailed for just 28 minutes out of 450 played at CityPark.

Leading scorers: Dairon Asprilla and Juan David Mosquera each have two goals to lead Portland. Mosquera is one of three Timbers with two assists to lead the team in that category. For City SC, Klauss has five goals, but he’s out with a quad injury. Jared Stroud and Niko Gioacchini each have three goals. Eduard Lowen leads the team, and is tied for third in the league, with five assists.

Previous meeting: City SC won at Portland 2-1 on March 11. City SC gave up an early goal on a corner kick, then got a goal from Jared Stroud just before halftime to tie the game. Kyle Hiebert scored on a play that started with a free kick to win it.

Last game: Portland lost at Cincinnati on Saturday 2-1. City SC tied at Colorado 1-1. Each team played a U.S. Open Cup match in between, though both teams used rosters consisting mostly of backups. Portland beat Orange County 3-1 and City SC beat Union Omaha 5-1.

Extra work: Akil Watts saw the most ice time in City SC’s two games in four days, playing 135 minutes. Celio Pompeu played 120 and Indiana Vassilev played 116. Coach Bradley Carnell said everyone should be available on Saturday.

Injury report: F Klauss (quad), M Njabulo Blom (groin), D Joakim Nilsson (knee) out for City SC. For Portland: F Felipe Mora (knee), G David Bingham (hamstring), M Eryk Williamson (knee) are out, Claudio Bravo (calf) and Dairon Asprilla (knee) are questionable.

Portland: Injuries have slowed Portland’s season, but they’re starting to get players back. Williamson’s absence is the big loss for the Timbers. He had an assist on Portland’s goal in the first meeting between the teams. Midfielder Cristhian Paredes left that game in 12th minute with an injury and has begun to get in games off the bench. Another injured midfielder, David Ayala, is also playing again. Asprilla missed the first game but came off the bench for the last half hour last week, though he’s listed as questionable this week.

Designated player Evander, a midfielder from Brazil who is one of the team’s designated players, has been slow getting up to speed in MLS and has one goal in six games. (He also has been injured.)

What they’re saying:

Lowen on Portland: I think we have to be aware of set pieces for sure. They had some really tall and good guys, they are good at set pieces for sure. They are a very very good team, I think one of the best teams in the league. I think we played a good game last time in Portland. It’s going to be very important we have a very good game as well and we come out of the locker room the way we did against Cincinnati. I think nobody expected us to win against Cincinnati 5-1 but it was the way we approached that game. We came out, we were pressing them every single time, we didn’t give them any time or space, and it’s going to be very important we do that as well in this game, play 100 percent or even more.

Carnell on if it helps playing Portland for a second time so soon: It does and it doesn’t. So, now we get back to now teams who normally you see these teams on Matchday 20-something, right, or from 18 onwards, which is in a couple months, that we get to see a team for the second round so soon. It's still fresh in our memories of how great that experience was and in their memories, for sure, things to get better on. You know, obviously they had a depleted squad. Asprilla is back, Boli is there, so they have a real, strong lineup with game changers and difference makers all over the field. … We're expecting a strong Portland team, whichever lineup they put out there. It's going to be an opponent to be reckoned with.

Carnell on Portland without Williamson: I think it changes game planning just a little bit. Each team has a structure and each team has difference makers and character traits. We try to observe and analyze the different formational tweaks that they do when they have certain players in and when they have certain players out. For me, their right hand side is very dangerous with Mosqueira bombing down the right hand side. Is he a right back or a right wing? He’s everything. So that’s very, very important, but I felt our group has dealt well with players who operate like that. We’re excited about seeing a very good team and we want to measure ourselves with the best teams and Portland is for sure one of the best teams.

Tim Parker on the Colorado game: The first half, I thought they gave us a lot of trouble, the way they went about it, and the second half, I thought we were a much better team in the way we pressed and the way we kept the ball and how we handled them attacking wise. It stinks to not come away with three points, at the same time, we were a little bit lucky that Burki made so many saves and kept us in the game. A point on the road in Colorado is still a good point.

Lowen on the Colorado game: Against Colorado I think we were a little too stretched. We gave them too many opportunities, too much space, and we got exposed so many times, they were playing in behind, there was so many times going 1 v. 1 on Roman. I think at the end of the day we can be happy with the point, even if we conceded it very late, we wanted to still win that game, but we are also talking very often about surviving. Salt Lake, the first half, we were surviving that half, and second half, we made a great game and won that game. Sometimes it’s also competing and taking a good result even if you don’t perform that well.