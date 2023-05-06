Matchday 11

St. Louis City SC at FC Dallas

Kickoff: 7:39 p.m.

Where: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

How to follow the game:

Streaming: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV, with Tony Husband and Ross Smith

Radio: KYKY 98.1 FM with Joey Zanaboni and Dale Schilly in English

KXOK 102.9 FM with Santiago Beltran and Hector Vega in Spanish

Referee: Drew Fischer

Standings: City SC is second in the Western Conference at 6-3-1 for 19 points. FC Dallas is fourth in the West at 4-3-3 for 15 points.

Leading scorers: Klauss leads City SC with five goals, but he’s out. Jared Stroud and Niko Gioacchini each have three. Eduard Lowen leads City SC (and is tied for third in the league) with five assists. For Dallas, Jesus Ferreira, who was on the 2022 U.S. World Cup team, has five goals; Alan Velasco, with two, is the only other player on the team with more than one. Four Dallas players are tied for the team lead with two assists.

In goal: Both teams have used only one goalie in league play this season. Roman Burki of City SC leads the league in clearances and, after not having a whole lot of work early, is now third in the league in saves with 39, 25 of which have come in the past four games. Dallas’ Maarten Paes, from the Netherlands, is fifth in saves with 34. The two have almost identical save percentages: Burki is 76.5, Paes is 75.6.

Injuries: For City SC, Klauss is out. Midfielders Rasmus Alm and Njabulo Blom are both questionable. Alm missed practice all week because of hip flexor discomfort. Blom is coming back from his groin injury and started working with the team Wednesday.For Dallas, defender Nkosi Tafari is out with a calf strain.

Numbers: Celio Pompeu’s goal against Portland gave City SC nine different players with goals in MLS play, 11 in all competitions. City SC’s 19 points are the second most by an expansion team after 10 games, behind LAFC’s 20 in 2018. Per Opta stats, City SC has had 167 pressing sequences this season, third in the league behind Red Bulls and D.C. United. The team is averaging 22.3 tackles per game, 3.5 more than the next team, D.C. United, and City SC is winning a league-high 13.6 per game.

In its past 15 MLS games, including the playoffs, Dallas is 5-5-5 and has both scored and conceded 17 goals. All but one of its wins in that span has been at home.

Familiar faces: City SC defender John Nelson (they called him Johnny) was drafted by Dallas 10th overall in 2019 and he played 30 games over three seasons for them. City SC defender Lucas Bartlett was chosen sixth by Dallas in the 2022 draft but never got in a game.

What they’re saying:

City SC coach Bradley Carnell on Dallas: “(Paul) Arriola, (Sebastian) Lletget, (Jesus) Ferreira, (Geovane) Jesus. They’re technical guys. So technical guys like time and space. And that's one of the things we have to try and take away, is be brave to defend forwards in our principles. You know, two versus one mentalities and making sure that we're getting pressure from all sides of the ball. So yeah, it's a collective effort. We've never said it's just one guy to solve one problem, and we operate together. And we're at our best when we show this togetherness and with and without the ball, we have to be connected at all times.”

Carnell on making Dallas uncomfortable on the ball: “If Dallas want to get organized and play in transition, then get back behind the ball quickly. So if we can move the ball vertically. Stay true and direct to our approach. And, yeah, we want to make sure we don't play an expensive possession game anyways. And every team knows that. We just need to be brave in the spaces that we’re given. And I thought some of the guys that came in the other night, I thought some of our play generally this season has been excellent. So just in front of the midfield or stretching the lines in behind we've had some good movement with Rasmus Alm in behind so we have different options to beat different opponents and we'll go back to our toolbox and pull out the right one for this opponent.”

Niko Gioacchini on playing up top without Klauss: “It's always about adapting. Obviously, no, he's not going to be in this weekend. But I still have Tomas Ostrak, Celio, (Jared) Stroud, my 10s with me. So it's something where I know these guys. We've been training together for over two months now. And almost three months now and I've played with them, week in and week out. It's not like I've started a completely different team, I just joined them and now I have to adapt to everyone around me and see what's going to happen. I know what their attributes are and know what the characteristics are and what they like and what they don't like. So, getting to play with each other, it's not going to be a surprise to any of us, just got to find each other and be smart about it.”

John Nelson on playing his former team: “Dallas was a great experience. I got drafted there. You know, learned a lot. You know, guys now that are honestly I think one of the best outside backs and league is Ryan Hollingshead (now with LAFC), he was my guy every day. I was competing with him, learning a lot from him. And then even one of the assistant coaches there, Peter Luccine, who I learned a lot from so it's gonna be really cool to see see him and then some of the guys like Paxton Pomykal, Edwin Cirillo, so it'll be it'd be a weird feeling stepping onto that field in that stadium and in a different jersey, but I'm super excited.”

Nelson on Dallas’ style and attack: “They're a team that likes to like to have the ball, they want to be on the ball, they like to play underneath, they want to slow the game down. And I think that is our advantage because they're going to try and play that game. And I think we saw Cincinnati, they tried to play out of the back and we just pressed them really well and until we forced the turnovers and obviously we reached our goals, so no I honestly I think it works out in our favor. I think if we go all the way and press all the way, I think it's a really good opportunity for us. We don't want guys like Ferreira, Arriola, or Sebastian Lletget on the ball. We don't want them having space. And we did a good job this week with really getting into each other, pressing going all the way.”