History is being made as Lionel Messi is set to join the MLS. St. Louis Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com beat writer Tom Timmermann and producer Carter Chapley discuss how the move will impact not only MLS but also the local squad.
The pair then highlight the highs and lows of the recent run of play from St. Louis City SC and how that play may be impacted by the upcoming schedule and the July transfer window.
In the completion of a match that started on May 6 but was suspended by storms, City SC allowed two goals in 40 minutes and lost to FC Dallas 2-0
CityPark has become a pressure cooker for opponents against a St. Louis City SC team that loves to smash the pedal down.
Klauss, the St. Louis City SC's leading scorer, hasn't played since injuring his quad on April 22.