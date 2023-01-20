Mexican powerhouse Club America coming to St. Louis as part of Leagues Cup tournament

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA -- Club America, the biggest name in Mexican soccer, will be coming to St. Louis this summer to play St. Louis City SC as part of the new Leagues Cup tournament.

The groupings for the tournament, which will include every MLS team and every team in Mexico’s Liga MX, were announced on Friday, with City SC in a group with the Columbus Crew and Club America. While the schedule for the games has not been set yet, with all the matches being played in the United States, it means Club America will play at CityPark sometime after July 21.

“What a spectacle that will be for St. Louis, hosting Club America,” City SC coach Bradley Carnell said after the team’s practice on Friday. “This is the things that dreams are made of, the most successful continental team and to be coming to the heart of St. Louis. So to be playing against them, that’s great. But that’s in a couple of months.”

Club America has won 13 league titles, most recently the Apertura of 2018. It has also won the CONCACAF Champions Cup or League seven times, most recently in 2015-16, six Copa MX titles, most recently in 2019, and the Campeon de Campeones, which pits the winner of the first half of the season against the winner of the second half, six times, also most recently in 2019.

Last season, Club America finished second in Liga MX combined over both halves of the season. Two members of the current team, defender Nestor Araujo and forward Henry Martin, played for Mexico at the 2022 World Cup.

The 47 clubs in the tournament have been divided into 15 groups in a World Cup-style format, with group play and then a knockout tournament. The top three teams will qualify for the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League.