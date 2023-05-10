At least St. Louis City SC won’t have to wait long for the rematch.

In the newest chapter in the rivalry between St. Louis and Chicago, this time on the soccer field, City SC fell to the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Tuesday night in the round of 32 at the U.S. Open Cup at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. The teams will meet again on Saturday, this time at the Fire’s regular home, 14 miles away at Soldier Field.

“Not a result that we imagined, not a result that we wanted, and we’re disappointed,” coach Bradley Carnell said. “The boys are gutted because of the first five minutes and the type of goals we gave up. We’re excited about the fact we play them again on Saturday. It gives us a chance to turn this thing around.”

The loss was the latest installment in City SC’s difficulties putting the ball in the goal. The chances have been there in recent games, but the last step hasn’t. City SC had 14 shots on Tuesday, only four on goal, and 10 corner kicks. Multiple times the team got the ball into the penalty area, but it did little to challenge Chicago goalie Spencer Richey.

And once again, what could have been a special moment was spoiled by the result. On April 29, Celio Pompeu got his first MLS goal but City SC lost that game to Portland. On Tuesday, Miguel Perez, City SC’s 18-year-old Homegrown player, got his first goal as a professional, in the 93rd minute, to avoid the shutout but it too came in defeat.

“It was very special for me to score my first goal and with my family being here as well,” he said. “I'm blessed to score my first goal, but unlucky for the result.”

It was a game City SC very easily could have won. The scoring chances were there, in abundance, but the goals weren’t. In its past seven matches against MLS teams (including the 50 minutes against Dallas on Saturday), City SC has scored eight goals, but five of the goals came in one game. In the other six games, City SC hasn’t scored more than once.

Part of the problem has been the absence of striker Klauss, the team’s target man up front, who has been able to hold the ball and dish it off to players making a run (he could be back Saturday, though a start might be out of the question), and the repeated injuries to attacking midfielder Rasmus Alm (who is still day to day) hasn’t helped either. Part of the problem has been teams figuring out how to approach playing City SC, letting them have the ball more often to soften the impact of the team’s press. City SC had the ball a season-high 56.7 percent of the time against Chicago.

“In terms of the way we want to play,” Carnell said, “in terms of where we want to create our chances, we got into good spots and just weren't able to get those fractions of time to get a shot off. Disappointed about that. We need to be creating those chances, which are good, but unfortunately we just couldn't get the shot away or deflections, blocks, corners. Listen, I'm not happy about the results. I don't want to draw too many positives out of that. But yeah, we will look long and hard and try and get better.”

It didn’t help that City SC gave up a goal in the third minute, which allowed Chicago to drop back and play defense. When City SC did get the ball into the box, there were blue shirts everywhere.

“We created a lot of chances,” Perez said, “but I think once they got that early goal, they dropped their whole line and there's at least their whole team in the box. I mean, they got a lot of deflected shots, and we got a lot of corners and free kicks off that.”

It looked like set pieces would be the team’s road to a goal. Jared Stroud was open in the box on one but hit it awkwardly and the shot went well wide. Tim Parker, playing Tuesday because he’s suspended for Saturday’s game, flicked a corner across the face of the goal and wide. By the time City SC finally put one in, it was three minutes into five minutes of second-half stoppage time and it was down 2-0 when Perez got to a Eduard Lowen corner.

“I was running back post and closed my eyes and hopefully it went in,” Perez said. “And it did. It was a special moment for me. … I tried to head it in but it hit my chest.”

To make matters worse for City SC, the two goals Chicago got both were helped along by City SC mistakes. “Very, very light goals,” Carnell said. The first goal came just three minutes in, with a long header from Chicago’s Mauricio Pineda in his own half of the field splitting City’s back line — which with Parker and Kyle Hiebert had two of the four regulars who were in the starting lineup — and found Chicago midfielder Maren Haile-Selassie, who was in alone on City SC goalie Ben Lundt. As Haile-Selassie shot, a retreating Hiebert slid in to try to break up the play but got the slightest of touches on the ball, just enough to alter its path enough that Lundt couldn’t react to its new flight and was beat for the goal.

City SC continued to do everything but score and then in the 75th minute, its situation got worse. The Fire had the ball in City’s penalty area and Lowen got control of it and played the ball back to Lundt, who by rule had to play the ball with his feet. But his first touch was way too strong, and rather than controlling it, he turned it over to Chicago right in front of his net. Chicago’s Brian Gutierrez pounced on it, passing to Fabian Herbers for an easy goal from close range.

“We trust Ben to play the way we play and unfortunately today, this one just gets away from Ben,” Carnell said. “There’s no finger pointing, it is what is and we hope we learn from these moments. It’s good for Ben to get minutes under his belt and it’s good to keep sharp. We walk away disappointed as a group, this is for us the most important thing, to get better than we were today. Just unfortunate for Ben.”

Carnell liked the play of Perez and Pompeu, getting his second start in a row, and was happy to see Njabulo Blom come on as a substitute in the 78th minute, his first playing time in more than a month after injuring his groin in the Seattle game on April 8. But it’s a loss that will sting, and, he hopes, inspire as well.

“We had a young group out there,” Carnell said. “Young groups need experiences like this to grow. This is the only thing I can take away from the game and make sure next time we have this edge and belief and hunger and desire and the disappointment, and to grow through these disappointments and a failure like this. I expect the group to grow because we push them hard. We demand better out of this game from each other, and not just me as a coach. I think everyone’s disappointed in that locker room.”