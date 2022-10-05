MLS Next Pro championship game reunites two roommates from SLU, now on different teams

As the St. Louis City2 players waited for their conference final match on Sunday, they sat in their dressing room at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and watched the Eastern Conference final between Columbus and Toronto.

Everyone in the room was rooting for Toronto, and for good reason. If Toronto won and City2 beat Tacoma, the MLS Next Pro final would be a home game for City2. If Columbus won, it would be the home team.

But there was one City2 player rooting for Columbus: midfielder AJ Palazzolo. One of his best friends, and his former St. Louis University roommate, is Columbus 2 goalie Patrick Schulte.

“I was in the background thinking, I want Columbus to win because I want to play Patrick,” Palazzolo said. “We were all kind of watching bits and pieces of it. When we found out Columbus won, I was ‘Man, hopefully we can get the win’ and we did and immediately I was talking to Patrick after the game.”

“He called me right after their game,” Schulte said. “We’ve texted, we talk at least three, four times a week. We’re very close, so all year, it’s been ‘It would be awesome if we got to play each other in the final.’ Since the start of playoffs it’s been ‘One down, one more to go,’ after that next one, he called me on his way home, ‘We did it, we’re playing against each other.’ It’s going to be weird but it will be really cool. I’m looking forward to it.”

Both look likely to be in the starting lineup on Saturday when City2 faces Columbus Crew 2 for the initial championship of MLS Next Pro, the Major League Soccer developmental league. (Start time of the game has been moved up from 4:30 p.m. Central time to 12:30.) Schulte is a given, having been named Next Pro goalkeeper of the year, and Palazzolo has been in the starting lineup for City2’s first two playoff games.

The two knew each other – Palazzolo went to CBC and Schulte went to Francis Howell High -- but it wasn’t until Palazzolo transferred from Indiana to SLU for his final season of college soccer that the friendship took off.

“We instantly became really close and ever since then we’ve been pretty tight,” Palazzolo said. When they were both in St. Louis, they would golf often and vacationed together at the Schulte family spot in Florida.

The two have had very different seasons. Schulte was chosen by Columbus with the 12th pick in the MLS draft in January. He’s spent the season with Crew 2, but he was usually training with the first team. He has yet to suit up for an MLS game, but he is headed in that direction. The lessons he's learned training with the first team have been invaluable.

“Just the speed of play,” he said, “as well as learning what being a pro’s like, it’s putting food on people’s tables, so you have the mentality that you always have to be ready, you always have to give it your all and try to get better. You see these guys working, how they handle their bodies, what they’re doing in the weight room, rehab, what they do on the field when they get ready. So it’s taking all of these little things and trying to implement them into my lifestyle and my game plan and trying to carry on what they do into that locker room is something I’ve focused on.”

Palazzolo was a starter in the midfield for City2 at the start of the season, but not only lost his starting spot in early August, but as the team began working some of its first teamers for next season into the lineup, he stopped getting playing time almost entirely. But with injuries and a search for offense hitting the team late in the season, coach John Hackworth put him in the starting lineup for the first playoff game and stuck with him for the second game.

“I felt I was turning the ball over a lot in the games where I had previously played,” he said, “so I felt that’s been an improvement and learning the system throughout the year, I've kind of got it figured out by now. It took me a while to adapt to the system while also adapting to the professional level of play. I hadn’t been to the professional level. I feel I have a lot to learn but I feel like I’ve made strides where I can help the team.

“I was trying to stay positive throughout the time where I wasn’t playing, being a good teammate and keep working hard and have the belief if I get my opportunity I’m going to do my best to play well and help the team and that’s been the case the past two games. It’s really fun being part of the team’s success. “

In addition to being close friends, the two are among each other’s biggest fans.

“He deserves (goalie of the year) because he’s worked his ass off all year,” Palazzolo said of Schulte. “I knew from last year how good he was and obviously he’s proved it this year.”

“He’s a winner, I’ll give him that,” Schulte said of Palazzolo. “Every team he’s on wins and you can’t take that away from him. I’d love to have that on my team as well.”

Briefly on Sunday, it looked like the meeting might not happen. Columbus’ style of play has Schulte playing far forward, often above the penalty area. In overtime, a Toronto player scored from the center line, lobbing the ball over Schulte’s head and into the goal. But Columbus responded with two goals in the remainder of OT to win.

“That was a good shot from half field,” Palazzolo said. “I told Patrick maybe you don’t stay off your line as much against us because I may shoot it. Just messing with him. It’s going to be hard to score on him. He’s a great, great goalie.”