Along with the smoke from a nearby warehouse fire, there was magic in the air at CityPark on Saturday night.

Eduard Lowen put in the net a perfect free kick that traveled about 37 yards before nestling like a postage stamp into the upper right corner of the goal. There was St. Louis City SC’s second goal, which saw a Vancouver player head the ball into his own net from the top of the penalty area after a long ball from Lowen from just inside midfield. And finally, there was a goal that made both the players and fans in CityPark go wild with joy, a clinching goal by Miguel Perez, just two days after he graduated from Pattonville High.

Each goal in its own way brought a bit of character to a 3-1 win for City SC over the Vancouver Whitecaps in a game needed all the charm it could get, because otherwise it was the most unaesthetically pleasing game the team had played this season, Vancouver coach Vanni Sartini was clearly less than thrilled with referee Sergii Boiko, and City SC might well have been too if it hadn’t been ahead for almost all the game.

“Luck was on our side tonight,” said midfielder Indiana Vassilev, who again was freed from the defensive responsibilities of his assignment and given more freedom to get into the attack, “and even with 2-0 going into halftime we still didn't really feel too good about it. As a team, we felt we could have done things better. The second half was about grinding out a win. It feels good, we definitely have stuff to work on, but it does feel good to have three points.”

"We knew it was not going to be the most beautiful game," City SC coach Bradley Carnell said, "I would say, and we had to be scrappy and go about it and apply our principles."

With the win, City SC has 25 points on the season, making it the quickest expansion team to get to 25 points, getting there one game ahead of how many the Chicago Fire needed in 1998, and that Fire team went on to reach the MLS Cup that season.

For a brief period, it got a bit shaky for City SC after Vancouver cut the lead to one in the 83rd minute and had some chances. While City SC couldn’t get a second straight shutout but thanks to goalie Roman Burki, some of Vancouver’s dangerous chances didn’t amount to much.

For all the talk about City SC’s offense struggling without striker Klauss, who missed his fifth game, the team has managed to score seven goals in the past two games and even without the team’s leading scorer, City SC is tied for the league lead in goals with 29 and has the best goal difference at plus-15. The team is tied for second in the Western Conference, one point behind first-place Seattle.

“I don’t know where we’re at offensively,” Lowen said. “We have a lot of different goalscorers on the team and I think we have quality on the team for sure. It’s not like I would say, ‘Now, we don’t need Klauss back.’ I’m always asking him every day when he’s getting back. I think he’s so important to the team and everybody’s looking forward to when he’s back again, but of course we are happy with the last couple of games we also scored a lot of goals, which is very important for our confidence.”

“Credit to the boys for keep on punching above their weight and keep on doing things that no one expects,” Carnell said.

Lowen’s goal was a master stroke, and a solid candidate for the best goal of the season by City SC. After Vassilev was fouled 27 yards from the goal line but close to the sideline, Lowen took the free kick and arced it into the box, where it kept on going and going and soon Vancouver goalie Thomas Hasal realized he was in the wrong place to try to knock it away.

“I always — like every single one from the left side in-swing,” Lowen said, “I always try to target the far post, and if no one touches it, it still goes in. That is always my goal, and the goalkeepers make one step, it goes over.”

“Edu's first free kick was amazing,” Vassilev said. “It was stunning. I'm going to give him the benefit of doubt when he said he meant to do that.”

He clearly didn’t mean for the second goal to go in. Lowen had just crossed the center line when he tried to play a long ball for Jared Stroud coming down the right side. Vancouver defender Tristan Blackmon was able to jump and get his head on the ball to break up the play, but he directed the ball back toward his goal, and Hasal had moved away to try to play the cross himself. He could only watch as the ball rolled into the net.

“I was very surprised about that goal,” Lowen said, “but I mean, I’ll take it.”

And finally, four minutes into second-half stoppage time was the clinching goal by Perez, which was also an ear-splitting goal by Perez. Hasal had blocked a free kick by Lowen and Tomas Ostrak got the ball near the end line and crossed to Perez in the penalty area. He drove it in for his first goal in MLS play. He had an earlier goal in an Open Cup game that City SC lost, but this time, he could go nuts. He started running left after the goal, then realized his parents were sitting to the right, so he cut back the other way, making a heart with his fingers for his mother and his younger brother.

On Thursday, Perez graduated from Pattonville High. (Teammate Nicholas Gioacchini drove out to the Family Arena in St. Charles to watch.) On Saturday, Perez scored a goal in MLS.

“My first goal, I didn’t know what to think,” he said. “It was amazing. … That was a crazy moment.”

It wasn’t just Perez who celebrated. The entire team was thrilled to see Perez, who just recently turned 18, score.

“The stadium was very, very loud when he scored,” Lowen said. “I think we are very happy for him that finally he could score in the MLS.”

“I think it's the moment,” Carnell said. “I think it's the moment that we were searching for something because we knew we were quite a bit under pressure. Whether it was Miggy in the moment or it was getting a two-goal lead again, I think the lead outweighed the emotion for Miggy and me right there in that moment.

“It's a nice graduation gift for him this great weekend. Again, we have said a lot about Miggy and we haven't said enough about Miggy, and we'll continue to write great things about Miggy, I'm sure.”