On stadium's opening day, St. Louis City SC unveils its home jersey

  0

For more than a year, it was one of the most closely guarded secrets in St. Louis sports: What would St. Louis City SC’s inaugural jerseys look like?

For much of that time, there was one copy of the finished product, and it sat locked in the office of Matt Sebek, the team’s chief experience officer.

The jersey finally was revealed to the public on Wednesday, in a gala, dog-filled ceremony at the headquarters of Purina, whose name is the most prominent writing on the jersey.

The home jersey — the road jersey will be revealed later — is what the team is calling City Red (others would say pink), with a stylized, impressionist take on the Arch on the right side as it’s being worn. The collar and trim on the sleeve is blue, with a yellow strip up on each side, on the sleeve and the collar.

Some points will go largely unnoticed. Inside the collar it reads Our City Our Home and at the bottom, which will only be seen if the shirt is untucked, is the St. Louis flag. On each shoulder, underneath each of the three blue adidas stripes, is a very thin, almost invisible yellow stripe.

One thing that may seen jarring to non-soccer fans is that, unlike a Cardinals or Blues jersey, the primary image on the front is not the team logo, but an ad, in this case Purina. Three other ads appear on the jersey, BJC on the right sleeve, Apple TV, which will broadcast the league’s games, on the left, and uniform manufacturer adidas on the front. The team’s shield is on the player’s left breast, and the league logo is on the left sleeve.

The home jersey will also feature red shorts and socks. 

