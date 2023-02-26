The Austin American-Statesman's headline said it all: "Opening thud: Austin FC shocked in season opener by expansion club."

St. Louis City SC won its season-opener 3-2 over the Austin team. You could say the "more-established" Austin team, but every team in the MLS is more established than City.

The article pointed out defenseman Kipp Keller's "rough game:" "To put it bluntly, he had a very poor game after coming on for Cascante, getting beat or making a mistake on all three of St. Louis’ goals."

One of those mistakes was a doozy: Keller's back-pass, intended for the goalie, went straight to Jared Stroud, who then scored the tying goal.

Austin reporter Colby Gordon also points out that City's defense focused on Sebastian Driussi, effectively reducing his time on the ball.

One of the reporter's conclusions: "St. Louis City SC played well for an expansion club with a roster that, outside of a few players, isn’t all that impressive."

Austin sports columnist Kirk Bohls focused on the team's result, "downright slumming" after being one of the best in the MLS the previous season.

Bohls called the game "humiliating" and "shocking," while warning that it is hard to draw conclusions from the players' performances.

Keller, born in St. Louis and a former St. Louis University player, was again a focus. Bohls pointed out his teammates backed him in after-game interviews.

“He’s a very young player. We’ve just got to lift him up. Everyone makes mistakes,” said Driussi.

Austin could be looking at a change at center back, where Killer had to come on as an early substitute after Julio Cascante injured his leg. It's not clear how long Cascante may be out.

More from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on the debut game: