Repairs made, new MLS stadium will host its first match on Nov. 16

The last two months have been tough ones for St. Louis City SC and its new stadium. The stadium lost electricity, lost its planned first game and lost its name.

But the power is back on at what is now called CityPark and so is the stadium’s first game. City2, City’s developmental squad, will face German Bundesliga team Bayer Leverkusen in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16.

Tickets go sale on Friday at 2 p.m.

The long-rumored game had been on hold while the team worked to repair the stadium’s damaged electrical system, but with the repair apparently solving the problem, the game was on.

Leverkusen, currently in 15th place in the Bundesliga, the German national league, is a logical opponent to come to St. Louis. The team is owned by pharmaceutical company Bayer, which in 2016 bought St. Louis-based Monsanto and has significant operations here.

Leverkusen, which was founded in 1904 (a noteworthy year in St. Louis sporting history) by Bayer employees, reached the finals of the Champions League in 2002 and won the UEFA Cup in 1988. Last season, it finished third in the Bundesliga.

Because the World Cup this year begins on Nov. 20 to avoid the extreme summer heat in Qatar, the Bundesliga and other European leagues are taking a fall break. Leverkusen plays its last Bundesliga game on Nov. 12 and then will come to St. Louis for the game.

The stadium, then known as Centene Stadium, was supposed to have a limited debut on Sept. 18 for the final game of the MLS Next Pro regular season. For that game, the $461 million stadium was going to be at about half capacity, using just the lower bowl while work continued on some parts of the upper deck.

But a construction accident on an unrelated project near the stadium and a subsequent storm flooded the stadium’s electrical and communications room and fried two main breakers, causing that game to be moved to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. City2 played two more home games, but the stadium did not have complete power.

On Monday, the club announced that Centene, which had bought naming rights to the stadium, was giving them back to focus on other projects. The building got a new name, at least until someone else buys the naming rights.

This game, unlike the original planned stadium opener, will use the entire 22,500-seat stadium. Season-ticket holders, who make up about 18,000 seats in the stadium, will have access to a presale.

City2 players are staying busy with a series of exhibition matches in the weeks leading up to the game. And the game will fall in the middle of what will be a busy time in the formative steps of the team. The league will hold its expansion draft on Nov. 12, with City choosing players from five MLS teams. Teams have to decide on picking up players options on Nov. 14 and free agency begins on Nov. 16.

The connection between St. Louis City and the Bundesliga is already strong. Lutz Pfannenstiel, the team’s sporting director (the soccer version of a general manager) has worked with two German clubs and continues to do color commentary on Bundesliga games for ESPN. The roster he has put together is heavy on players with connections to the league: striker Klauss, midfielders Eduard Lowen and Tomas Ostrak, defender Joakim Nilsson and goalie Roman Burki, have all been with Bundesliga teams.