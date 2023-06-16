St. Louisan Becky Sauerbrunn will miss the 2023 Women’s World Cup because of a foot injury, according to reports on Friday.

Sauerbrunn, captain of the U.S. women's national team and a standout on the backline, has barely played for her club in the NWSL since hurting her foot in April. The news was first reported by The Athletic and was confirmed by The Oregonian. Both reports cited anonymous sources in advance of the announcement of the roster next week.

Sauerbrunn, who attended Ladue High, was on the victorious U.S. teams at the 2015 and 2019 WWCs, and was going for a third title. She also won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics and a bronze in 2020.

Sauerbrunn played in a match with the U.S. women's team at CityPark on April 11 but has played only one full game since then, on April 14. She came out after 58 minutes in a match April 22 and then missed the next six matches for her club, the Portland Thorns. She came off the bench to play 23 minutes June 3 but then sat out the June 11 game after being listed as questionable in the team's injury report. The Oregonian reported she was seen in a walking boot and on crutches last week.

At 38 years old, this likely is the last World Cup chance for Sauerbrunn, who has made 216 appearances for the national team, though the 2024 Olympics remain a possibility.

The deadline for the 23-player rosters to be submitted is July 10, but U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski plans to name his team next week with training camp opening June 26 in California. Players were informed Thursday whether they had been chosen for the team.

The team has a sendoff game scheduled for July 9 in San Jose, California, before departing to New Zealand. The U.S. team opens World Cup play July 21.