St. Louis City SC’s game with Colorado on Saturday was one it should have lost but almost won because of a brilliant game by its goalie, Roman Burki. In the end, City SC allowed a late goal and tied the Colorado Rapids 1-1 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, which may have been a fair compromise but the result left Burki far from satisfied.

“I feel empty a little bit,” Burki said, “disappointed, because I think Colorado is not as good as we made them. I think we missed a lot today, with the ball and against the ball. If you’re up 1-0, you just have to fight for the win, you have to go all in, you have to fight, you have to defend, and today not everybody was defending, or not together, and that’s the result and that’s why I’m a little disappointed.”

Burki made a season-high 12 saves, three off the MLS regular-season record, and he made a few more that didn’t count because of offsides calls, as well as plays he broke up before they became shots.

“On the night, he was world class,” coach Bradley Carnell said.

City SC also got a scare in the second half when its leading scorer, Klauss, went down on the field with what Carnell said was a right quad injury. Klauss came out of the game in the 60th minute.

“He felt his quad a little bit,” Carnell said, “so precautionary to pull him out. But it's too soon to tell the severity. It's too soon to have a look and see, but he says it doesn't feel that bad --so whatever that may mean. And we'll just have to assess over the next 24 to 48 hours.”

But even before Klauss left the field on Saturday, the team’s play was, as midfielder Jared Stroud said, “discombobulated.” Colorado always seemed to have the ball. In terms of expected goals, it was the toughest game so far for City SC. Colorado had 2.8 expected goals in the game, a full goal more than Seattle’s expected total in its 3-0 win. Colorado kept creating dangerous chances, which Burki, using his hands and feet, managed to stop until Colorado tied the game two minutes into second-half stoppage time. It had looked like Rasmus Alm’s goal on one of the few City SC chances was going to give the team another win, but by the closing minutes, the clock couldn’t move fast enough to satisfy City SC.

“He held on to the balls he needed to hold on to,” Carnell said. “His footwork was excellent, got into great spots, which made some saves look easy, but they were proper high-class, high-level saves. Everyone's a little bit dejected, a little bit disappointed (at not getting the shutout). … We walk out of here with our heads held up high and it's one point extra on the tally board. “

It was disappointing for the team not to get Burki another shutout the way he was playing and exasperating for Burki, who was frequently yelling at his teammates after yet another run by Colorado to create yet another scoring chance. City SC was fortunate that the game was 0-0 at the half.

“We were,” Burki said. “We had no chance. We had no chance in the first half, they had multiple chances. It looked like they were No. 1 in the league and we are somewhere else. It was the complete opposite. That’s not what we are standing for. We played a really good game against Cincinnati seven days ago and now we showed this performance on the field, that’s something we have to talk about.”

While the team’s backline spent the night scrambling to thwart chances, Burki felt the problem was further up the field, that there was an expectation from the midfielders and forwards that the backline would take care of things.

“The back four, we tried our best, we tried to defend and everything,” Burki said, “I think it was like a little bit some guys on the field were like, ‘oh, the back line is going to take care of it anyway.’ Just not enough. We have one point, but for me, it seems like a loss. That’s why I’m a little bit emotional.

“I know it’s way more fun to play with the ball and play offense than defending, but to win the game, you need to track back and support the backline. Today it was not enough. I saw a lot of guys running up front when we had the ball but not coming back.”

Stroud didn’t disagree.

“The backline put their hearts on the line tonight, made a lot of good plays, and some plays we’ve got to learn from,” he said. “It starts with the attackers too. We’re going to look at it as well. It’s not just the defenders when we have a game like this. … It’s us as well.”

City SC’s first good scoring chance came in the 55th minute, when Alm made a run down the right side. His shot was blocked but he got the ball back and crossed it to Stroud at the left post, who on the run took the shot with his right foot and with an open net to shoot at put it into the outside netting. Stroud’s exasperation was apparent.

Two minutes later, the roles were reversed. Stroud came down the left and crossed the ball in to Alm, who one-timed it just before it hit the ground and into the net to give City SC the lead.

It’s the third straight game for Alm that he was responsible for a goal. He scored against Real Salt Lake, then missed two games with a knee injury. He took a shot that caromed into the net off the post and the Cincinnati goalie that went down as an own goal last week.

For a while, it looked like City SC would add another and seal the win, but that didn’t happen and when Colorado made four substitutes in the 69th minute, it took over the game. Finally, two minutes into stoppage time, Michael Barrios, one of those subs, made a well-timed run into the City SC box and beat Burki to the near post. (“He was just too fast for us,” Burki said.) Colorado had some chances to win the game but was denied by Burki.

“We just go into the small moments of fatigue and we get caught chasing substitutions and making sure that we try and survive at the end of the day,” Carnell said. “But all in all, very proud of the boys. One point -- Colorado again, it's always tough. They're never the prettiest. And yeah, we move on from there.”