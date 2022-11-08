St. Louis City adds Swedish winger Rasmus Alm to inaugural roster

In a week that already a busy one with roster moves on the domestic front for St. Louis City SC, the team reached out to Europe again, signing Swedish winger Rasmus Alm to a three-year contract with an option for a fourth season.

Alm, 27, has played the last four seasons with IF Elfsborg of the Swedish league, with 27 goals and 17 assists in 108 matches. He was with three other Swedish clubs before that, starting with Landskrona when he was 18 and playing their five seasons. He then moved to IF Brommapojkarna in 2018, then he played for Degerfors IF in 2019, with five goals and four assists in 16 matches.

Alm gives City eight international players. Teams are given eight international slots on their roster, but can add more, though they have to acquire those spots from other teams through trade or purchase.

Alm is coming over on a free transfer and is not a designated player. City still has one designated player spot open, though they may not use it. He’s the second Swedish player on the roster, along with center back Joakim Nilsson.

Alm is signed through 2025 with an option for 2026.

The City roster right now:

Goalie: Roman Burki

Defenders: Kyle Hiebert, Joakim Nilsson, Selmir Pidro, Josh Yaro

Midfielders: Rasmus Alm, Aziel Jackson, Isak Jensen, Eduard Lowen, Tomas Ostrak, Jared Stroud

Forward: Joao Klauss