CHICAGO — If you want to find where St. Louis City SC went wrong Tuesday in its 2-1 U.S. Open Cup loss to the Chicago Fire, you don’t have to look very far, or for very long. The first few minutes of the game set the table for everything that was to come.

“At the end of the day,” said midfielder Eduard Lowen, “what makes me most mad is the way we approached the first couple minutes of the game. We concede an early goal like this and then have to push the whole game so hard. Being down 1-0, this is just unnecessary.”

“It took us two minutes too long to get in the game,” City SC coach Bradley Carnell said. “I think we were still a little bit caught up in the locker room. And those are things we’ve spoken about and we let that get away. If you look at the first 30 seconds, we lose a similar scenario, a head ball in the first 30 seconds. It was just a sluggish start from us and that's something that we strive to not let happen.”

City SC gets a second chance at its rival to the north just four days later when it faces the Fire, again, though in a different location and with some different players than were involved Tuesday. City SC faces the Fire this time at Soldier Field in a noon start and there figure to be at least six changes in City SC’s starting lineup from an Open Cup lineup that gave some reserves a chance to get some needed minutes. City will be down some of its top players: striker Klauss and midfielder Rasmus Alm, two of the team’s top offensive threats, are out with injuries and defender Tim Parker, the linchpin of the back line, is serving a one-game league suspension for accumulated yellow cards.

Falling behind early is a bad thing for City SC. The book opponents have come up with to beat City SC is to not play into the team’s press, to sit back and wait for a chance to counter and then strike. That’s a lot easier for a team to do when it’s ahead and a lot harder for a team to do when it’s behind. Of late, City SC hasn’t been ahead much: in its past four games against MLS opponents (including the abbreviated Dallas game May 6), it has been in the lead for just 35 minutes, all in the Colorado game April 22. In the three games since then, it has never led.

“We had a game plan going in,” midfielder Indiana Vassilev said of the first Chicago game, “and the first five minutes didn't go as we planned. Probably didn't come out with enough intensity and energy and we conceded a goal and it's never nice to start the game 1-0 down. Chasing the game is always much harder, especially against an opponent like that. So that's probably the one main big lesson I don't think that will happen on Saturday. Probably don't concede in the first two or three minutes of the game; it kind of just takes the life out of everything.”

An early goal “would be very important,” Lowen said, “like against Cincinnati, scoring an early goal and coming into the game very differently and then scoring five at the end of the day. But now it feels like we concede easy goals. We have to do something about it.”

The goals City SC gave up against Chicago were hardly highlight-reel efforts and a team more on top of its game probably wouldn't allow them. With the offensive struggles City SC has had — just three goals in its past four games against MLS opponents — giving up more than one in a game makes things very hard.

“Sometimes it feels like we don’t have enough players in the box and obviously you can’t toss away that Klauss is not there and that he’s missing from the team, that’s for sure,” Lowen said. “I’m looking forward to when he can play again because he’s a threat for every opponent, but at the end of the day, as long as he’s not there, we’ve got to be better than this. This is not what we expect from ourselves to play like this in the last couple games.”

City SC hopes this is the last game Klauss misses, and in the meantime, Celio Pompeu has done well with his opportunity to start, though, while also Brazilian, he is a very different player than Klauss. Looking on the bright side, Carnell sees Klauss being out as a chance for the second wave of players to get on the field.

“I look at it as guys getting minutes,” Carnell said. “I look at it as a Celio Pompeu now getting regular minutes and creating havoc and going about it. He plays with an edge, he plays with a smile and we contribute with guys getting goals in other ways. So Miguel Perez, now I think is the 11th goal scorer on the team. And that's the beauty of a collective system. For sure we’re missing Klauss, for sure. Rasmus Alm gives us a little bit also of a goal threat and depth in the attack. But also we’re happy that we’ve created enough chances to win the game, 100 percent. I don't doubt that at all. We dominated the (Chicago) game in the final third. We dominated the game in their half, barring five minutes in the beginning. So if we played the game like we did for 85 minutes, I'm convinced that the result will be different.”