St. Louis City elevates Akil Watts to first team roster for 2023

Akil Watts became the second player from City2 to earn promotion to the St. Louis City SC first team for next season, signing a one-year contract with the team on Thursday. The contract also has team options for the following three seasons.

Watts, 22, played both on the backline and in the midfield this season for City2, and the team is listing him as a midfielder, his preferred position. Watts played in all 30 of City2’s games, including Wednesday against Bayer Leverkusen, starting all but one. He led the team in assists with seven, the fourth-most in MLS Next Pro. He had the second-most minutes on the team, 2,053 in league play, behind only defender Kyle Hiebert, the other player to have been promoted from the developmental roster to the first team for next season.

“Over the course of the MLS NEXT Pro season he has proved that he has what it takes to compete at the next level," said City sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel, "and so we look forward to seeing how he contributes to the first team.”

Watts, from Fort Wayne, Indiana, played under City2 coach John Hackworth on the U.S. under-17 team, including at the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

The signing brings to 18 the number of players under contract for the team’s first season. MLS senior rosters, which are the ones that count against the salary cap, consist of 20 players, but it's not definite yet that all these players would be in the first 20 spots or some could fit into the 10 supplemental roster spots. Based on available salary data, 10 players are definitely on the first team and three others could be placed on the supplemental roster.

The team will announce on Friday the roster status of its other City2 players going forward.

Stage 1 of the MLS re-entry draft was Thursday, but Pfannenstiel said the team would not choose anyone.

“We got the list (Wednesday),” he said. “We actually swept it away pretty quick because we didn’t like it. There was nothing really in it right now where we needed to move. There is still a second chance.”

In Stage 1 of the re-entry draft, which consists of players out of contract but not old enough for free agency, teams have to pick up a player’s declined option or make a contract offer based on the previous contract. In Stage 2, which is Tuesday, teams can rework the player’s deal, so there is usually more activity.