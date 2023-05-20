ST. LOUIS — The search for an offensive spark hit a temporary roadblock early Saturday night for St. Louis City SC.

Leading goal scorer Klauss was not on the active roster after hints of a possible return during the week, leaving coach Bradley Carnell to look elsewhere for some punch.

It came in many forms following three sluggish games as City scored two early goals and maintained pressure in the second half to post a 4-0 win over Sporting Kansas City at sold-out CityPark.

Indiana Vassilev scored his first two goals of the season and set up another when he was tripped in the box. Eduard Lowen scored on a penalty kick and Niko Gioacchini tallied one among the multitude of scoring chances he created.

City improved to 7-4-1 while Sporting KC fell to 2-8-4.

Goalkeeper Roman Burki was sharp, stopping all five of the opponent’s shots on goal, including two point-blank blasts in the second half.

Carnell said during the week that he wasn’t worried about the team’s offense because he saw City create several good chances in the last outing against Chicago despite being shut out. Patience paid off.

The win gave the first-year team the upper hand on its cross-state rival with two more meetings to come.

The pregame festivities were designed to milk every possible ounce of soccer civic pride out of St. Louis’ soccer history. It was the last effort before kickoff to rile the crowd.

City was the aggressor offensively from the start, creating scoring chances before finding the back of the goal.

Jared Stroud, who assisted on goals by Vassilev and Gioacchini, had a clean shot just inside the box in the opening minutes that was stopped by Kendall McIntosh. Minutes later, Lowen went only feet wide with a shot.

City outshot Sporting KC 9-5 in the first half with a 4-2 advantage on goal.

The scoring started when Vassilev was taken down several steps inside the box on a play heavily disputed by half the Sporting KC team. That set up Lowen’s penalty kick, which found the upper right corner for his third of the season.

The second goal was made possible by a tackle by Njabulo Blom to regain possession in City’s half. The ball went to Stroud, who found Vassilev on the left wing. He created enough space to fire a quick left-footer that skidded past McIntosh.