St. Louis City promotes midfielder Max Schneider to first-team roster

Midfielder Max Schneider will move up to St. Louis City’s inaugural MLS roster next season as the club announced its end of season roster moves on Friday.

The club picked up the option on Schneider, while declining the options on six players – forward Josh Dolling, midfielder AJ Palazzolo, defender Kwame Awuah, and goalies Michael Creek, Ian McShane and Eric Walker – though the team said it is in discussions with Creek, Palazzolo and Walker about returning for 2023. Midfielder Vitor Dias and defender Ben Di Rosa are out of contract.

Four players, Ezra and Dida Armstrong, Wan Kuzain and Sergio Rivas, were already under contract for 2023. At present, they are the only players on the City2 roster for next season. Sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said that for the club’s second season, City2 will have much younger roster than it did this season.

Schneider joins defenders Kyle Hiebert and Josh Yaro and midfielders Celio Pompeu and Akil Watts in moving up to the varsity for next season.

Schneider, who is from Germany and played college soccer at Marshall, will take one of the team’s three open international spots, though he is working on getting a green card which would qualify him as a domestic player. He appeared in every game he was eligible for, but missed four because of league suspensions involving red cards. He had three goals and three assists in 20 games.

Schneider didn’t practice much with the team at the end of the season because of a right foot injury that put him in a boot when not playing. He returned to Germany after the season for surgery and to begin rehab and missed the Bayer Leverkusen game, a club whose system he played for in Germany. There’s no timetable yet on if he would be ready by the start of training camp in early January.

The addition of Schneider brings City’s roster for next season to 20 players. League rosters allow for 30 players, 20 on the senior roster and 10 on a supplemental roster.