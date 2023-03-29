St. Louis City SC continues to be one of the most successful soccer teams in the MLS, but how long will it last? St. Louis Post-Dispatch beat writer Tom Timmerman and Carter Chapley go over what teams may try to do to stop the City press. Timmermann then gives an update on the US Women's National Team and their upcoming game against Ireland at CityPark.
STL Soccer
Keep up with the latest news on St. Louis City SC
Tom Timmermann
Tom Timmermann is a City SC beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Carter Chapley
Digital Baseball Producer
