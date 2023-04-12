On the heals of their second loss in a row, St. Louis City SC find themselves at a crossroads with FC Cincinnati coming to town. St. Louis Post-Dispatch beat reporter Tom Timmerman and Carter Chapley discuss the recent run of play from City, the changes they've made, and injury updates.
The two close discussing the highlights from the recent USWNT game in St. Louis and the announcement that St. Louis will host a Gold Cup game.
City SC midfielder Njabulo Blom was working his way back into the lineup after a two-week case of COVID but is now out again.
The U.S. women's national team faces Ireland at CityPark on Tuesday, with some roster spots up for grabs, including an unexpected opening at forward
CityPark is one of 15 venues chosen to host games in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which determines the men's soccer champ for North and Central America and the Caribbean.