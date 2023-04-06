St. Louis City SC will face Union Omaha from the USL League One in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup at CityPark on Tuesday, April 25 or Wednesday, April 26.

Eighteen Major League Soccer teams, including City SC, enter the tournament in this round, with the other eight American teams joining in the fourth round. Canadian teams don’t compete in the U.S. Open Cup.

City SC was placed in a four-team group with Tulsa Athletic, Union Omaha and fellow MLS member Sporting Kansas City. The opponents were determined by draw, though MLS teams were allowed to be matched up in this round.

Union Omaha, which plays in the third division of American soccer, advanced by beating El Paso 2-0 on Wednesday. In last year’s tournament, it beat two MLS teams, Chicago and Minnesota, and reached the quarterfinals, the first third-division team to do that since 2013.

Bobby Murphy, the head coach of City2, was previously an assistant coach at Union Omaha. The winner of the match advances to the Round of 32 on May 9-10.

City2 played in the Open Cup last season, but lower-division teams that are part of a first-division club can’t take part. Since City SC hadn’t begun playing last season, City2 was allowed to compete, but now that City SC has begun play, that’s the club’s only entry in the tournament. Last year, City2 beat Indy Eleven in the second round 2-0 and then lost to Louisville City of the USL Championship 9-8 on penalty kicks in the third round after a 0-0 tie.