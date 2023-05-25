St. Louis City SC emphatically won its inaugural rivalry matchup with Sporting Kansas City and takes the crown of soccer capitol city — for now. Post-Dispatch beat writer Tom Timmermann and producer Carter Chapley highlight the changes made to help City earn the win.
St. Louis City SC midfielder Miguel Perez has made a rapid jump to professional soccer player. He graduates from Pattonville High School on Thursday
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis City SC midfielder Miguel Perez advances the ball as and Union Omaha midfielder Joseph Brito pursues on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in the second half of a third round game of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open tournament at CityPark stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis City's Miguel Perez (28) controls the ball while under pressure from Portland Timbers' Diego Chara (21) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
St. Louis City's Miguel Perez (28) heads the ball while under pressure from Portland Timbers' Cristhian Paredes (22) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Portland Timbers' Santiago Moreno (30) and St. Louis City's Miguel Perez (28) vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
St. Louis City's Miguel Perez (28) reaches for the ball while under pressure from Portland Timbers' Santiago Moreno (30) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 29, 2023, in St. Louis.
St. Louis City SC midfielder Miguel Perez goes down as Union Omaha midfielder John Paul Scearce keeps possession on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in the second hal of a third round game of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open tournament at CityPark stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
City SC midfielder Miguel Perez and Union Omaha midfielder Pedro Dolabella tussle for possession on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in the second half of a third-round game of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open tournament at CityPark.
St. Louis City SC midfielder Miguel Perez, left, and Union Omaha forward Steevan Fortes dos Santos compete for possession on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in the first half of the third round game of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open tournament at CityPark stadium in St. Louis, Mo.
St. Louis City midfielder Miguel Perez, right, breaks up a pass intended for San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jackson Yueill, center, during an MLS soccer game between the San Jose Earthquakes and St. Louis City SC at CityPark in St. Louis on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis City forward Tomáš Ostrák, left, and midfielder Miguel Perez celebrate after Ostrák scored in the second half to give City a 3-0 lead during an MLS soccer game between the San Jose Earthquakes and St. Louis City SC at CityPark in St. Louis on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis City forward Tomáš Ostrák, left, and midfielder Miguel Perez celebrate after Ostrák scored in the second half to give City a 3-0 lead during an MLS soccer game between the San Jose Earthquakes and St. Louis City SC at CityPark in St. Louis on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis City midfielder Miguel Perez (28) and San Jose Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell (44) fight for possession of a free kick during a game between St. Louis City SC and the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at CityPark in St. Louis. St. Louis defeated San Jose 3-0. Photo by Michael Clubb, mclubb@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis City SC City2 midfielder Miguel Perez heads a ball during a scrimmage at practice in the team's new training facility next to Centene Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. City2 began practicing at the facility earlier this week. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Pattonville's Miguel Perez (right) makes a run as Parkway South's Will Johnson gives chase during a soccer game on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway South's Joey Schaeffer (left) and Pattonville's Miguel Perez get tangled up as they battle for the ball during a soccer game on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Miguel Perez: A look at the St. Louis City SC midfielder
Here is a look at Miguel Perez, the St. Louis City SC midfielder. Perez was born in St. Louis and is a City SC homegrown player.
Miguel Perez poses with Jack Euler at the Lenten Seafood Dinner on March 17 in the gym at Holy Spirit School in Maryland Heights. Photo by John Nero
Miguel Perez of St. Louis City SC signs an autograph at a Lenten Seafood Dinner on March 17 in the gym at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Maryland Heights. Photo by John Nero.
Miguel Perez poses with two young fans at the Lenten Seafood Dinner on March 17 in the gym at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Maryland Heights. Photo by John Nero.
FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget, left, and St. Louis City SC's Miguel Perez vie for control of the ball in the first half of an MLS match on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Frisco, Texas.
