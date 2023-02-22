Tom Timmermann and Carter Chapley cover all sorts of topics, from the team's roster to its style of play to what can be expected of the team in its first season, which starts Saturday.
The guide to St. Louis City SC
From CityPark's food options to the rules of soccer to the supporters clubs, the Post-Dispatch is ready for St. Louis City SC's inaugural season.
Subscribe to the STL Soccer email newsletter to keep up with the latest news about St. Louis' MLS team
St. Louis City SC's home opener will be a 90-minute party where fans relentlessly yell and cheer, sing and chant, beat drums and dance, wave scarves and flags, and root the team on through every slide tackle, header and shot on goal.
From the Taylor family, to the soccer doubters, everybody involved in the process propelled the journey toward Game 1 for St. Louis City SC.
Roman Burki is the first goalie for St. Louis City SC, and a fascination with American football helped ignite his journey to play in MLS.
Even if you know a lot about soccer, Major League Soccer has some things that make it different from other leagues. Here's a guide to soccer and MLS.
Restaurant critic lists his favorite restaurants close to CityPark as well as some other popular options in the area.
Acclaimed chef-restaurateur Gerard Craft has curated a list of 25 local establishments to offer food at CityPark.
St. Louis City SC plans to host 17 home games this year, and the franchise looks at it as an opportunity to throw 17 family- and pet-friendly …
"Pillars of the Valley” is a series of eight granite pillars that evoke hourglasses. The installation stands outside the southwest corner of the stadium.
Players from four continents make up the inaugural roster for St. Louis City SC to start the 2023 Major League Soccer season.
Listen to a preview of the STL Soccer Talk podcast, and subscribe to get future episodes.
St. Louis CITY SC’s Lee Broughton shares how a city rich in soccer tradition can take a unifying leap forward.