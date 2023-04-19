Fresh off of St. Louis City SC's win over FC Cincinnati, Post-Dispatch beat writer Tom Timmerman discuss what comes next for the club with US Open Cup games approaching quickly. Then, midfielder Indiana Vassilev joins the show to talk about a variety of topics, including his time playing in the premier league, his Bulgarian background, chess and more.
Tags
STL Soccer
Keep up with the latest news on St. Louis City SC
Tom Timmermann
Tom Timmermann is a City SC beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
