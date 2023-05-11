St. Louis City SC has been eliminated from the US Open Cup. St. Louis Post-Dispatch beat writer Tom Timmermann and Carter Chapley discuss what went wrong for City SC and what ramifications the loss may have on the club's future.
Njabulo Blom is expected to be a key part of St. Louis City SC's roster, but every time he's about to get going, something holds him back.
The Chicago Fire scored early and held on to their lead as St. Louis City SC was eliminated in the U.S. Open Cup with a 2-1 loss