St. Louis City SC couldn’t hold on to a lead in the closing minutes and saw its three-game winning streak end with a 1-1 tie vs. the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday afternoon at CityPark.

After multiple chances that St. Louis City SC couldn’t finish, Nicholas Gioacchini took advantage of one of the less promising ones and scored in the 68th minute for what looked like the goal that would extend its win streak.

The goal was the sixth of the season for Gioacchini, and it broke a three-way tie for the team lead with Klauss, who has been out with an injury for six weeks, and Eduard Löwen. Gioacchini has goals in three of City SC’s past four games (not counting the completion of the FC Dallas game on Wednesday).

City SC had some chances to extend the lead but couldn’t. The Galaxy tied the game in the 85th minute on a goal by substitute Daniel Aguirre, who made an unmarked run into the box to knock in a cross from Douglas Costa, who had taken the ball from Jake Nerwinski.

Though the tie ended the team’s win streak, they had already lost once this week, falling 2-0 to Dallas on Wednesday in the completion of the rain-interrupted game from May. But that result counts as having occurred when the game started, not when it ended, so City SC’s win streak continued.

By kickoff, the rain had stopped, and the temperature was 68 degrees for possibly the best weather for a City SC game so far.

Coach Bradley Carnell went back to the pre-Dallas backline, with Kyle Hiebert at left back, and made two changes up front, with Rasmus Alm and Jared Stroud re-entering the lineup and Célio Pompeu and Tomás Ostrák coming out. For Alm, it was his first game since April 29, right before the abdominal injury that caused him to miss four games. Stroud had missed City SC’s previous game, against Houston Dynamo FC, because of accumulated yellow cards.

Stroud and Alm where major players in City SC’s offense in the first half, with Stroud effectively making runs down the left wing and crossing toward Alm, though not as effectively. Alm returned the favor, and City SC’s best chance may have been in the 16th minute, when an open Stroud tried to volley a pass from Alm but hit it poorly and well wide of the net. Stroud made a couple crosses to Alm that were dangerous, but both times, the passes were deflected before Alm could do anything with them.

City SC, meanwhile, was picking up yellow cards, with Alm, Njabulo Blom and Lucas Bartlett all getting carded in the first half.