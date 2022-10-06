Start time for City2 MLS Next Pro title match on Saturday moved up four hours

The starting time for St. Louis City2’s MLS Next Pro championship game on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, has been moved up four hours to 12:30 p.m. Central time.

The league hasn’t given an explanation for the change other than to say it was because of “several factors,” which they declined to expand on. The game’s original start time of 4:30 p.m. Central would have put it at the same time as Ohio State’s football game, though that game is on the road at Michigan State. Also, Sunday is the final day of the Major League Soccer regular season, and the earlier start time would make it easier for Columbus to use a player – most notably Jacen Russell-Rowe, Next Pro’s leading scorer with 21 goals – in both the Crew 2 game on Saturday and the Crew game on Sunday. The Crew used him at both levels last weekend, having him play 20 minutes for the Crew on Saturday and then 69 minutes for Crew 2 on Sunday. The Crew plays at Orlando on Sunday and needs a tie to secure a playoff spot.

The change, announced on Tuesday, didn’t go over well with some City2 fans who planned to drive to the game. It’s a 6½-hour drive from St. Louis to Columbus, so fans hoping to drive to Columbus the day of the game would have to be on the road around 5 a.m. It also created some chaos for City2, which had laid its plan for the week, only to have change from flying Friday to flying on Thursday.

“I mean, I’m not a fan,” City2 coach John Hackworth said. “I spend all day Monday doing a lot of work to get my team ready and set up a plan in place and that was based on what the league told us.”

The hero for Hackworth was Bomi Park, City2’s player relations manager, who had booked team travel plans on Monday only to have to change them for a travel party of 30 on Tuesday with the change to the start time. “Bomi is a rock star,” Hackworth said.

The game will be streamed on mlsnextpro.com and broadcast on KMOX (1120).