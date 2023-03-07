“There's a soccer culture here in town,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said at halftime at CityPark, “and the best way you could express that is home in a cathedral that you supported getting built. And a facility (across the street) that is helping to reimagine the city and urban redevelopment project with an MLS team. I'm happy for everybody who loves the sport and loves this club. … Good things come to those that wait. I think this is the perfect time. I think it probably wouldn't have been like this, if we tried earlier. We had many iterations of coming to this city. We needed the Taylor family.”