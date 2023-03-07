Tom Timmermann, Carter Chapley and special guest Benjamin Hochman revisit St. Louis' big night as City SC and CityPark make their debuts and discuss what the team's win in the game means going forward.
Tom Timmermann and Carter Chapley reflect on the festivities of opening night at CityPark, St. Louis City SC's new stadium, and how the team has built momentum in the team's first games .
Klauss had grown weary of being loaned out by his German club, and it looks like he's found a place to settle down with St. Louis City SC
“There's a soccer culture here in town,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said at halftime at CityPark, “and the best way you could express that is home in a cathedral that you supported getting built. And a facility (across the street) that is helping to reimagine the city and urban redevelopment project with an MLS team. I'm happy for everybody who loves the sport and loves this club. … Good things come to those that wait. I think this is the perfect time. I think it probably wouldn't have been like this, if we tried earlier. We had many iterations of coming to this city. We needed the Taylor family.”
Photos: Fans make St. Louis City SC inaugural home opener a party
Beth Ortega and her son Jacob Ortega, from O'Fallon, Ill., celebrate after St. Louis City SC scored on a penalty kick to take a 2-1 lead in the first half against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at CityPark.
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis City SC fans celebrate after City recorded their first goal at the stadium in the first half during the first ever MLS soccer game between Charlotte FC and St. Louis City SC in St. Louis on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis City SC fans celebrate after City SC recorded its first goal ever at CityPark in the first half against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Jeremy Eckstein carries a smoke bomb as fans march to CityPark stadium for the first ever St. Louis City SC home MLS soccer game on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, in downtown St. Louis.
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Kayla Brinkley prepares to march to CityPark stadium for the first ever St. Louis City SC home MLS soccer game on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, in downtown St. Louis.
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
St. Louis City SC fans march to the stadium before the first ever home game for the team on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, at CityPark stadium in downtown St. Louis.
Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch
Charlotte FC and St. Louis City SC line up on the field at CityPark stadium for pre-game ceremonies, before City SC's first-ever home soccer game in St. Louis on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Erin Jameson, member of the St. Louis City Punks, waves a flag during the first St. Louis City SC home game against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, near CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC defeated Charlotte FC 3-1.
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Outside CityPark stadium, friends Lisa Ruggeri and Tony Curtis dance to the beats of a DJ during pre-game ceremonies before the first-ever St. Louis City SC home game on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis City SC players greet their fans after they win their home game against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, near CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC defeated Charlotte FC 3-1.
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Fans react as the game continues during the first St. Louis City SC home game against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, near CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC defeated Charlotte FC 3-1.
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Fans hold up a giant flag as the game begins during the first St. Louis City SC home game against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, near CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC defeated Charlotte FC 3-1.
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Jessica McCluskey, left, and Steve Celeste, right, kiss as St. Louis City SC wins their home game against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, near CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC defeated Charlotte FC 3-1.
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Jessica McCluskey reacts as St. Louis City SC wins their home game against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, near CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC defeated Charlotte FC 3-1.
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Fans react as St. Louis City defender Kyle Hiebert (22) greets the crowd following the first St. Louis City SC home game against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, near CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC defeated Charlotte FC 3-1.
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
The St. Louis Wheel is visible from the stadium during the first St. Louis City SC home game against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, near CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC defeated Charlotte FC 3-1.
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Aaron Mednik reacts as St. Louis City SC scores during their first home game against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, near CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC defeated Charlotte FC 3-1.
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
A fan waves a St. Louis flag as the first St. Louis City SC home game against Charlotte FC begins on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, near CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC defeated Charlotte FC 3-1.
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Rachel Nicholson dances with Poppy Meier, 3, left, during a street party before a St. Louis SC game Saturday, March. 4, 2023, at Schlafly Tap Room.
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Genevieve Gillespie, right, helps her son Benjamin Gillespie, 5, left, play Ms. Pac-Man during a street party before St. Louis City SC's first ever home game of their inaugural season on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, at Schlafly Tap Room.
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Devin Morrow speaks with friends during a street party before St. Louis City SC's first ever home game of their inaugural season on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, at Schlafly Tap Room.
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Adam Mizes, right, buys a raffle ticket from Kaitlyn Carver, left, and Patrick Carver, center, during a street party before St. Louis City SC's first ever home game of their inaugural season on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, at Schlafly Tap Room. Mizes got the St. Louis SC logo on his head in preparation for the game. "I got this done yesterday," Mizes said.
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Darien Baez, right, shakes hands with Aaron Medni, left, during a street party before St. Louis City SC's first ever home game of their inaugural season on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, at Schlafly Tap Room. Baez worked for ticketing at St. Louis FC and often got the St. Louligans their tickets. "I'd go down and do things with them pre-match," Baez said, adding he would often party with them after the game as well.
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Patrick Koetting dances for the camera as music plays during a street party before St. Louis City SC's first ever home game of their inaugural season on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, at Schlafly Tap Room.
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
A St. Louligans flag flies over a street party before St. Louis City SC's first ever home game of their inaugural season on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, at Schlafly Tap Room.
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Fans watch as a dog leaps over a fence before St. Louis City SC's first home game of their first season on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark.
Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
Ben Alves and Mateo Alves, right, wait in line before St. Louis City SC's first home game of their first season on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark stadium.
Jordan Opp
Motown the Australian Shepherd greets fans before St. Louis City SC's first home game of their first season on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark stadium.
Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis City SC soccer fans walk up Market Street outside CityPark before the first ever St. Louis City SC home game at CityPark stadium, played against Charlotte FC, in St. Louis on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Fans walk around the monument to Mill Creek Valley, Pillars of the Valley, by East St. Louis artist Damon Davis, outside CityPark stadium before the first ever St. Louis City SC home game at CityPark stadium, played against Charlotte FC, in St. Louis on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Photos: St. Louis City SC takes on Charlotte FC in inaugural home opener
St. Louis City SC celebrates after midfielder Eduard Löwen (10) scores off of a penalty kick in their first-ever home game against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at CityPark.
Jordan Opp, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis City SC midfielder Eduard Löwen (10) shoots a penalty kick during the first half of the team's first-ever home game on Saturday, March 4, 2023, against Charlotte FC at CityPark in St. Louis.
Jordan Opp photos, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis City midfielder Eduard Löwen (10) celebrates after scoring a penalty kick during the first half against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Jordan Opp, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis City midfielder Eduard Löwen (10) is hugged by forward Klauss (9) after scoring a penalty kick during the first half of their first home game of their inaugural season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark.
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis City goalkeeper Roman Bürki (1) warms up before St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark.
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis City forward Klauss (9, front) and St. Louis City midfielder Eduard Löwen (10) celebrate after Charlotte FC scored an own goal during the first half of St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark.
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis City forward Klauss (9, right) and St. Louis City midfielder Eduard Löwen (10) celebrate after Charlotte FC scored an own goal during the first half of St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark.
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis City SC celebrates after Charlotte FC scored an own goal first home game of their inaugural season on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark.
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
Charlotte FC and St. Louis City SC line up on the field at CityPark stadium for pre-game ceremonies, before City SC's first-ever home soccer game in St. Louis on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis City forward Nicholas Gioacchini (11) passes the ball during the second half of St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark.
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis City midfielder Jared Stroud (8) lays on the ground in pain during the second half of St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark.
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis City forward Klauss (9) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark.
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis City defender Jake Nerwinski (2) controls the ball during the second half of St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark.
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
Charlotte FC midfielder Derrick Jones (20) heads the ball over St. Louis City forward Nicholas Gioacchini (11) during the first half of St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark.
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis City forward Klauss (9) fights with Charlotte FC defender Adilson Malanda (29) for the ball during the first half of St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark.
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis City forward Klauss (9) argues with Charlotte FC midfielder Kamil Józwiak (7) during the first half of St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark.
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis City SC forward Klauss celebrates as teammate Tomas Ostrak jumps on his back after Klauss scored his team's third goal in its 3-1 victory over Charlotte on Saturday, March 4, 2023. It was City's inaugural home match.
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis City forward Klauss (9) celebrates after he scored a goal in the second half to give City a 3-1 lead in the first ever MLS soccer game between Charlotte FC and St. Louis City SC in St. Louis on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis City forward Klauss (9) pats the City logo on his chest as he celebrates scoring a goal in the second half to give City a 3-1 lead in the first ever MLS soccer game between Charlotte FC and St. Louis City SC in St. Louis on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis City forward Klauss (9) celebrates after Charlotte FC scores an own goal during the first half of St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark.
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
Fans give St. Louis City forward Klauss (9) a standing ovation as he leaves the field during the second half of St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark.
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis City forward Nicholas Gioacchini (11) talks with the referee during the first half of St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark.
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis City midfielder Jared Stroud (8) looks up at the scoreboard as Charlotte FC celebrate scoring during the first half of St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark.
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
Charlotte FC defender Bill Tuiloma (6) collides with St. Louis City forward Nicholas Gioacchini (11) during the first half of St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark.
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis City midfielder Indiana Vassilev (19) falls to the ground after being tripped up Charlotte FC midfielder Kamil Józwiak (7) during the second half of St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark.
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis City forward Klauss (9) celebrates after he scored a goal in the second half to give City a 3-1 lead in the first ever MLS soccer game between Charlotte FC and St. Louis City SC in St. Louis on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis City forward Klauss (9) attempts a goal during the first home game against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, near CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC defeated Charlotte FC 3-1.
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
St. Louis City forward Klauss (9) high fives forward Nicholas Gioacchini (11)during the first half of St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark.
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis City forward Klauss(9), Tomáš Ostrák (7), St. Louis City forward Nicholas Gioacchini (11) celebrate with fans after Klauss score a goal in the second half to give City a 3-1 lead in the first ever MLS soccer game between Charlotte FC and St. Louis City SC in St. Louis on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis City goalkeeper Ben Lundt warms up before the start of St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark.
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis City defender Jake Nerwinski, center, gives fans a thumbs up while warming up before the start of St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark.
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
Singer Kennedy Holmes waves to the crowd after singing the National Anthem before the start of St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark.
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis City SC President and CEO Carolyn Kindle, left, walks onto the field before the start of the team's first home game of their inaugural season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark.
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
The St. Louis City SC team stands on the field for the national anthem before the start of their first home game of their inaugural season against Charlotte FC on
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
The starting lineup for St. Louis City SC poses for a photo before the start of their first home game of their inaugural season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis City goalkeeper Michael Creek warms up before the start of St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis City forward Nicholas Gioacchini (11) warms up before the start of St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis City SC President and CEO Carolyn Kindle, center right, waves to the crowd before the start of St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis City SC players stand for the national anthem during their first home game against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, near CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC defeated Charlotte FC 3-1. Photo by Christine Tannous,
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Charlotte FC defender Adilson Malanda (29) blocks St. Louis City forward João Klauss (9) from the ball as Charlotte FC goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega (23) guards the goal during the first St. Louis City SC home game against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, near CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC defeated Charlotte FC 3-1. Photo by Christine Tannous,
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
St. Louis City forward Klauss (9) attempts a goal during the first home game against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, near CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC defeated Charlotte FC 3-1. Photo by Christine Tannous,
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
St. Louis City SC defeated
Charlotte FC 3-1 on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at CityPark.
Christine Tannous
