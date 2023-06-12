There will be a change of teams for the CONCACAF Gold Cup matches at CityPark on June 28 after Nicaragua was kicked out of the tournament for using an ineligible player in eight games. Trinidad and Tobago will take its place.

Nicaragua was supposed to play Jamaica as part of a doubleheader at CityPark, but now it will be Trinidad and Tobago facing Jamaica in an all-Caribbean match, with the United States playing a team yet to be determined, though also from the Caribbean, in the other game.

Trinidad and Tobago was supposed to be playing in a preliminary round in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for a spot in the main Gold Cup draw, but now its spot in qualifying will be taken by Antigua and Barbuda.

Trinidad was chosen for promotion because it had the best record among second-place teams in League B of the CONCACAF Nations League. Antigua and Barbuda had the most points of any team that did not qualify for the prelims.

Nicaragua was also removed from the top league of the next CONCACAF Nations League and sent to League B. It will swap spots there with Trinidad and Tobago.

The opponent for the United States on that day at CityPark has yet to be determined. It will be either Curacao, French Guiana, Sint Maarten or St. Kitts and Nevis. The preliminary round starts June 16.

U.S. roster set for Gold Cup

The United States picked a largely young roster for the Gold Cup, consisting mostly of players competing in Major League Soccer. Eleven of the 23 players on the roster have made three appearances with the national team or less.

Sixteen of the 23 players on the roster play in MLS, with FC Cincinnati and Seattle each sending two players. No players from St. Louis City SC were selected.

The best American players are on the roster for the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals, which are this week. That will allow the European-based players to get some rest before their training camps restart in mid-July. Five players will take part in both the Nations League and the Gold Cup: goalkeepers Sean Johnson and Matt Turner, defender Miles Robinson, midfielder Alan Sonora and forward Alex Zendejas.

The full U.S. roster:

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (Toronto FC), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea, England), Matt Turner (Arsenal, England)

Defenders: DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution), Aaron Long (LAFC), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy), Bryan Reynolds (Roma, Italy), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami)

Midfielders: Gianluca Busio (Venezia, Italy), Djordje Mihailovic (AZ Alkmaar, Netherlands), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), James Sands (New York City FC), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez, Mexico)

Forwards: Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders, Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati), Alex Zendejas (Club América, Mexico)