As St. Louis City SC closes in on its first game, its home field, CityPark, added another game to it schedule.

The U.S. women’s national team will play Ireland on Tuesday, April 11 at the stadium as part of the squad’s preparations for the Women’s World Cup, which starts in July in Australia and New Zealand. The match, scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., will be the last for the U.S. team before the 23-player roster for the tournament has to be finalized. The official announcement of the game is expected on Thursday.

With a new stadium, St. Louis will be a likely destination for U.S. national team matches in years to come, and could very well host matches this summer during the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the men’s regional championship.

The match will be a homecoming for national team captain Becky Sauerbrunn, who grew up in Ladue.

Ireland qualified for its first Women’s World Cup in October, with a 1-0 win over Scotland in a single-elimination game in Glasgow, Scotland.

The last time the U.S. women came to St. Louis was in 2019, in a preparation match against New Zealand for that year’s WWC played at Busch Stadium. That game, a 5-0 U.S. win, drew 35,761 fans. The crowd will be smaller at CityPark, which seats 22,500. But despite the smaller size, CityPark will be the venue for most national team games going forward because it provides for a wider field and eliminates the modifications Busch had to go through to accommodate soccer.