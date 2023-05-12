St. Louis City SC is set to take on Chicago Fire FC in its matchday 12 game of the MLS season. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon CT at Soldier Field in downtown Chicago on Saturday, May 13.

The game will be available to stream on AppleTV+ and its MLS Season Pass.

St. Louis City SC enters the game 6-1-3 overall and second place in the Western Conference with 19 points. Most recently in league play, City SC's game with FC Dallas was abandoned with a score of 0-0 due to inclement weather. The game is set to be continued on June 7 from the 50th minute.

Chicago Fire FC enters the match 2-5-3 overall and 14th place in the Eastern Conference with 11 points. The Fire are on a five-match winless streak in MLS play, losing 3-0 to Nashville SC in their most recent game.

How to watch St. Louis City SC vs. Chicago Fire FC on TV, live stream

Game time: noon CT/1 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 13

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Soldier Field

Terrestrial radio broadcast: KYKY-FM 98.1 (English), KXOK-FM 102.9 (Spanish)

Bradley Carnell is the St. Louis City SC head coach. Frank Klopas is the Chicago Fire head coach.

