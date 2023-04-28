Even when Klauss wasn’t scoring for St. Louis City SC, his coach Bradley Carnell was high on what he was bringing to the team. Klauss was still leading the league in goal contributions, his expected goals totals were about the same as the game as when he was scoring. He was still a focal point for the team’s offense. The goals, Carnell was confident, would come.

When City SC takes the field Saturday night at CityPark to face Portland, the team won’t have Klauss. The Brazilian striker hurt his left quad in the second half of the Colorado game and will miss Saturday’s game and probably the following game as well. For the time being, it’s a new world for City SC without its leading scorer.

“Obviously Klauss is a great player,” said midfielder Eduard Lowen. “He’s very important to the team but hopefully he’s going to be back very soon. … I think we have enough good players and enough good solutions to handle that.”

The team’s depth was tested once last week when it had to field two pretty much separate squads, one for the league match with Colorado on Saturday and another for the U.S. Open Cup match with Omaha Union on Tuesday. Now, it will be tested a different way, having to fill the pronounced hole left by its injured 6 foot, 3 inch striker, who prior to getting hurt had been off the field for only 29 minutes in the team's first eight games.

There are options. Lowen can play a more forward role on the attack and his holding midfield duties can be assigned to someone else. Celio Pompeu had a very good showing Tuesday in the Open Cup match, with three assists and the pass that created an own goal. Rasmus Alm, two games back from his knee injury, is in his best form this season.

“We have the flexibility within the group to play many different positions,” Carnell said. “I think it’s clear to say (Niko) Gioacchini shifts one up higher and then we have to see who we put in the 10 (attacking midfield) and we have one or two plans and go from there. As for the guys’ arguments to give me some questions and some headaches, the guys made a great case on Tuesday night.”

Lowen played in a more forward role Tuesday when he came on as a late sub, and he did it quite well, though a tiring Omaha lineup made it an easy situation for him. But getting forward more is something that isn’t a problem for him.

“I think he’s already inherently doing that for us,” Carnell said. “Without you even seeing it he’s making those contributions a little bit further up the field and he helps us in many, many ways. So sometimes we can attack with four 10s, with Edu joining in. We have a very fluid midfield and we like to play vertical. That’s not a secret. We like to be brave. That’s also not a secret. I think a lot of the things you’re asking, Edu does inherently out of his instincts.

“I think if you’ve watched the last eight games you can see the fluiditiy, you can see Edu in the 10, you can see Edu in the six (defensive midfielder), you can see him at the winger at times. We’re going to come up with a good game plan for sure; we’ll wait until Saturday to roll that out.”

“I think the 10 is good,” Lowen said, “because I can get more dangerous and closer to the goal and create more opportunities for my teammates maybe. I love it also to play the 6 because I have more freedom, I can come back sometimes, get the ball, get some touches, control the game a little bit more. As a 10 you are more dependent on your teammates, getting the balls in the spaces and I think that’s going to be important whether I’m playing on the 6 or the 10, that I’m still trying to get as many balls as possible.”

The Open Cup game, against a third-division side, may not be the best game to judge players, but Carnell still saw things that enter into his decision making.

“You still have to make contributions,” said Carnell, who praised Aziel Jackson as much for his play off the ball as for his two goals. “Even if you play against the 11 mannequins that we have, the 11 guys who don't move, if you don't make a good pass, you're going to hit the mannequin. We had to bring our best (against Omaha), and we had to play with the urgency and energy that was required to sort of dishearten the opponent just with our energy, the ways of attacks, the counter pressing, the forward defending.”

While City SC is coming off a resounding 5-1 win over Union Omaha in the Open Cup, the game before that, a 1-1 tie at Colorado in which Roman Burki had to make 12 saves, has the more relevant applications to the Portland game.

“Against Colorado I think we were a little too stretched,” Lowen said. “We gave them too many opportunities, too much space, and we got exposed so many times. They were playing in behind, there was so many times going 1 v. 1 on Roman, I think at the end of the day we can be happy with the point, even if we conceded it very late. We wanted to still win that game, but we are also talking very often about surviving. Salt Lake, the first half, we were surviving that half, and second half, we made a great game and won that game. Sometimes it’s also competing and taking a good result even if you don’t perform that well.”

Since losing to City SC 2-1 on March 11, Portland has gone 1-3-2, with the win coming over Seattle. Last week the Timbers lost at Cincinnati 2-1, running their road record to 0-4-1, but the team has gone through a lot of injuries and is starting to get its lineup back together.

“They had a depleted squad,” Carnell said. “They have a real, strong lineup with game changers and difference makers all over the field.”