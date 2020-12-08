Quick progress by City SC is bright spot for MLS commissioner

Ultimately, what gets the league office’s attention is revenue, and the team is doing that even though they have yet to sell a ticket.

“It’s crazy,” Garber said. “Thirty thousand season-ticket deposits in 15 minutes. I don’t know how that computer could handle that many requests in that short a time. They have 50,000 seats reserved in one day, in 24 hours, and now they’re working to convert all those (to sales). I saw a few days ago their latest renditions for the stadium and the whole project, going from the Gateway (Arch) all the way up the big boulevard. It’s going to be fantastic. Carolyn and her group are very involved in different committees and Andy and Carolyn attend board meetings; this is going to be fun. It’s going to be great for St. Louis, a long time coming.”

Garber closed his thoughts on St. Louis with the story of the time he ran into Yogi Berra, the Hall of Fame catcher for the New York Yankees and native of The Hill in St. Louis in Montclair, N.J., where both lived.

“I once bumped into him in a local deli,” Garber said, “and I said ‘Yogi, I just heard about this movie, The Game of Their Lives, about the 1950 World Cup team primarily with players from The Hill.’ I said ‘Yogi, did you know any of those guys,’ and Yogi wasn’t that old, but he said to me, ‘Don, I was a better soccer player than I was a baseball player.’ So I know there’s great, great history in the city of St. Louis. A lot of good things are going to come out of that city.”

