Steve Ralston, who started at Oakville High and Forest Park Community College before going on to a long and successful career in Major League Soccer, was named one of the league's 25 greatest players of its first 25 seasons on Wednesday.

Also named to the team was Preki, who played two seasons with the indoor St. Louis Storm and became a fan favorite here during the year's the outdoor game was in hibernation in America, also made the list.

Ralston, a midfielder who also played one season of second-division soccer with AC St. Louis at the end of his career, was a midfielder who played in the league fro 1996 to 2010, with Tampa Bay and New England. He was a seven-time All-Star and was named to the league's best XI three times. His 135 assists are the second-most in MLS history and also had 76 goals, which is 23rd best. His 378 games are the sixth-most.

While never winning the MLS Cup, he won the Supporters' Shield for the best regular-season record and the U.S. Open Cup. He was the league's rookie of the year in its inaugural season.

After retirement, he went on to coach in the league as an assistant with Houston and San Jose.