St. Louisans Tim Ream and Josh Sargent, both of whom play in Europe, will be coming home in a couple of weeks after being named to the U.S. roster for its exhibition soccer match with Uruguay at Busch Stadium on Sept. 10.
Ream plays in England with Fulham and Sargent plays in Germany for Werder Bremen. With 35 caps, Ream is the third-most experienced player on the roster for the match. Sargent has played in seven games with the national team.
It's a young roster, with four players who have yet to play for the national team -- Jesse Gonzalez, Sergino Dest, Miles Robinson and Paxton Pomykal -- and another who has played just once. But the roster does include Christian Pulisic, the Chelsea forward who, while young, is considered the best American player.
"Along the lines of progress, the starting point for the roster is we're able to maintain a core group of main players from the Gold Cup and continue building," said U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter. "We are also bringing some new players into the fold that we feel have the potential to make an impact with this team."
Eight of the 26 players called in for the two games play in Europe. The rest are in Major League Soccer.
Here's the full roster, with clubs, caps and goals:
GOALKEEPERS (4): Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas; 0/0), Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC; 60/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 8/0), Zack Steffen (Fortuna Düsseldorf/GER; 15/0)
DEFENDERS (9): John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 37/3), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas; 6/0), Sergiño Dest (Ajax/NED; 0/0), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 7/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 11/2), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact/CAN; 8/0),) Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 35/1), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 10/2)
MIDFIELDERS (7): Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 9/2), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 14/3), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Düsseldorf/GER; 13/0), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas; 0/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 15/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 19/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 1/0)
FORWARDS (6): Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake; 3/0), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas/TUR; 5/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 33/5), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 31/13), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER; 7/2), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 51/10)