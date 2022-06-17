Rivalry revisited as City2 makes a second trip to face Kansas City on Friday

After playing three games in eight days, things are kind of back to normal for St. Louis City2, if you don’t mind hot and humid practice sessions and another short week.

City2 plays Sporting Kansas City II for the second time this season, once again in Lawrence, Kan. (The third meeting between the teams is the final game of the season and will be at a yet-unannounced venue in St. Louis, which could possibly be Centene Stadium.) City2 won the first meeting 1-0, though lost goalie Eric Walker to an injury and had midfielder Max Schneider get a red card and a three-game suspension for contacting the referee.

“It’s nice,” City2 coach John Hackworth said. “We had a proper day off this week which was great, at the same time, we’re playing a Friday night game so that throws your normal schedule off a little week, but the reality is we feel good about where we are. Our health, as much from a mental standpoint as anything, is good, we’ve been real professional on these business trips as we call them and we’ll try to continue.”

This is the third of three straight road games for City2, which has gotten points in each of its past five games. The most recent was a 5-0 win over Chicago Fire II on Saturday.

With the extreme heat, Hackworth has shortened practices, and they’ve already been training in the morning, when it has been quite as miserable out. It should be in the 90s for the 7 p.m. kickoff in Lawrence, Kan. So when you combine the team taking Monday off after their weeklong trip, it’s been an even shorter week for City2. Hackworth said some players were also banged up after the run of games but he’s hopeful everyone is available on Friday.

“The heat has been difficult this week,” he said, “but thank goodness there has been a breeze, so the wind has cooled off a little bit and made it not as bad as maybe the temperature would make it seem. We train in the morning and it has been a little better than the afternoon. We’ve tried to make sure our athletes are hydrated, the nutrition pre and post training is on point. Our staff has been trying to take care of all those little details. So far so good.”

City2 goes into this weekend’s games in third place in the Western Conference of MLS Next Pro at 7-2-2-1 (wins-losses-ties-shootout wins), while SKC II is in seventh at 5-5-2. City2 has yet to lose on the road, while SKC II is 1-4-1 at home.

“Any time you play a team for the second time in the season, both teams have intimate knowledge of each other,” Hackworth said. “When we look back at the game, they’ve improved. They’ve been on a good streak. They beat Houston 1-0 last Saturday. We know it’s going to be a tough road trip and we know we’re going to get the very best of our opponent, and I think that’s something we’ve been consistent with this year, we’ve gotten the best of our opponent, they’ve changed some things systematically and we know we have to be ready for those. I know Benny Feilhaber and Ike Opara are doing a good job preparing their players, they’ve shuffled a lot of first team players in and out of their team, and we expect it to be a really tight, highly contested game, probably a little more physical nature. If you watch the first game it was tough, and that’s what these rivalry games should be, so we have to bring our best at the end of the day.”

