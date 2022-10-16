SLU women's soccer extends nation's longest win streak to 13

The St. Louis University women’s soccer team extended the longest win streak in the country to 13 games with a 2-1 win at Dayton on Sunday afternoon, allowing the Billikens to maintain control of first place in the Atlantic 10.

SLU, which is ranked No. 10 nationally by the United Soccer Coaches, received goals from Jess Preusser and Sophia Stram as the Billikens bounced back from a 1-0 deficit in the opening minutes of the game.

The Billikens improved to 15-1 overall and 8-0 in the A-10. They are one short of the program record of 14 consecutive wins set in 2018. SLU returns to action at home against VCU on Thursday.

SLU started the game as the highest-scoring team in the country but was unable to get on the scoreboard until late in the first half. Preusser scored on a left-footer off assists from Hannah Sawyer and Anna Walsh.

The Billikens scored the game-winner in the 70th minute off of a corner kick, a source of many of their goals this season. The ball became loose in front of the goal and Stram poked it in.

SLU finished the game one goal short of the program record of 51 for a season.

Despite being No. 10 in the USC poll, No. 6 in College Soccer News and No. 9 in Top Drawer Soccer, the Billikens were not included in the top 10 released by the NCAA women’s soccer committee last week.