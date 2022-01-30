Solo finally gets elected to Soccer Hall of Fame

In her third try, Hope Solo, widely considered the best goalie in women’s soccer, was finally elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Solo, who played a season-plus for St. Louis Athletica in Women’s Professional Soccer in 2009 and 2010, was elected along with Shannon Boxx, who played for the Athletica in 2010, and Clint Dempsey. The induction ceremony will be on May 21 at the Hall in Frisco, Texas.

Solo, whose outspoken nature apparently drove off some voters, was a goalie with the U.S. national team from 2000 to 2016, and won a Women’s World Cup and two Olympic gold medals. She was one of three national team players selected by St. Louis Athletica for its initial roster in 2009, and played with them until the team folded early in the 2010 season.

Solo’s inability to get elected had become something of a sore spot for the Hall. When Solo didn’t get into the Hall on her first try, her snubbing was the latest in a series of snubs that led to the Hall overhauling its voting system, and when she didn’t get in last year despite getting 85.4 percent of the vote – only the top vote-getters got in and she was third – the system was changed to allow the top three to go in.

Boxx had failed to get in in 2021 despite getting 83.3 percent of the vote, coming in fourth behind Christie Rampone and Steve Cherundolo (who got in) and Solo. Boxx was a defensive midfielder with the U.S. national team from 2003 to 2015. She won Olympic gold medals in 2004, 2008 and 2012 and was on the U.S. team that won the 2015 Women’s World Cup. She played six games with the Athletica in 2010 before the team folded.

Dempsey, who got in on his first year of eligibility, had 57 goals for the U.S. in 141 games, tying Landon Donovan for the all-time lead and is considered one of the top U.S. players ever. He played in three World Cups and in MLS with Seattle and New England and in England with Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.

(Full disclosure: I'm a voter for the Soccer Hall of Fame.)

