St. Louis City completes the 'spine' of its team with German midfielder Lowen

St. Louis City SC sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel dipped back into a familiar location, Germany’s Bundesliga, for his latest signing, defensive midfielder Eduard Lowen.

Lowen, 25, had been playing with German club Hertha Berlin and has represented Germany at the under-20, under-21 and Olympic (under-23) levels. He will be the team’s second designated player and brings to six players, all internationals, the team has under contract for its debut season in Major League Soccer in 2023. Lowen (pronounced LUU-vin) is signed through 2026 with an option for 2027.

“We were looking many, many months to fill that central midfield role, that box-to-box (player),” Pfannenstiel said. “I would call it a very strategical position. We really looked at a big number of players, for all the attributes that will go into our philosophy. With Lowen, we did find that guy who checks all those boxes.”

Lowen completes the “spine” of the team, the line of players who will play in the middle of the field, staring in goal with Roman Burki, then center back Joakim Nilsson, Lowen in the midfield, and striker Klauss in front. The team also has two wing players in defender Selmir Pidro and midfielder Tomas Ostrak.

“He will be, I will call it, the guy who is responsible for the balance between attacking and defending,” said Pfannenstiel. “But when we use the term box-to-box, somebody who goes both ways, to both ends. He’s not just a technical good player, he’s also very strong, very physical, so he knows how to win balls and win balls back. He can give a lot of impulses to go forward. I think he was that missing link in that central spine. It is a Bundesliga spine, but it is a very international spine. Not a German spine, it’s more an international spine.”

All of the players City has signed so far, except for Pidro, play in Germany, the league Pfannenstiel knows best from working there and which he has stayed in contact with through his television work.

