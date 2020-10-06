 Skip to main content
St. Louis City SC names 'chief experience officer'
St. Louis City SC names 'chief experience officer'

Matt Sebek of STL City SC

Matt Sebek was named chief experience officer of St. Louis SC. Photo courtesy St. Louis City SC

St. Louis City SC, continuing to march to its own beat as it starts up its franchise from scratch, named Major League Soccer’s first “chief experience officer” on Tuesday.

The CXO is Matt Sebek, who comes to the team from World Wide Technology, and who is charged with merging technology and marketing roles into one position.

“You’re in charge of how people engage with the club, how they feel about it,” Sebek said. “For someone like the CXO at Nordstrom is responsible for bringing the elements of the brand so everyone who walks in the store feels it.

“We want to be accessible for everyone across the region, including outside of the stadium. We have 17 home games but the opportunity to engage is much broader. Our mission is to be bigger than soccer. Either through social media channels, our app, loyalty programs, merchandising, retail, we all need to ladder up to the promise of the ownership group.”

Sebek, 39, is not a soccer newcomer. He played at SLU High and then in college at Evansville. He described himself as a “scrappy” defensive midfielder.

