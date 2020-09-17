St. Louis City SC says it had record turnout for season-ticket deposits

On Wednesday, the first day that fans could put deposits down on season tickets for St. Louis City SC, they jumped in.

The MLS expansion team that begins play in 2023 said Thursday that 30,000 seats were reserved in the first 15 minutes and the count hit 50,000 in the first 24 hours. The team said that broke the previous high for season ticket deposits for an MLS team.

Capacity for the stadium is projected at 22,500, and the team has said that single-game tickets will be sold and season-ticket sales will be capped at something below capacity. Also, fans could request as many as eight seats all for the same $50 deposit, but can change that number later, so with payment on most seats not happening until 2022, fans may have chosen to err on the side of asking for more than they'll ultimately buy.

Still, it's quite possible that the team will have a season-ticket waiting list from Day One. Deposits were time stamped to determine the order for ticket buyers.

The team said that with the ticket turnout, it has hit two early milestones, in ticket deposits and in merchandise sales, since revealing its team name in August.