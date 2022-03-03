St. Louis City SC signs Brazilian striker as first designated player

In their biggest signing to date, St. Louis City SC signed Brazilian forward Joao Klauss as its first designated player.

Designated players are players that teams are allowed to exceed the salary cap to sign. Teams are limited to three designated players.

Klauss, 24, is with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Germany’s Bundesliga and is currently on loan to Sint-Truidense V.V. in Belgium. The team said the 24-year-old forward signed a 3 ½-year deal with an option for a fourth year. Like the team’s earlier signings, he will join the team in July after finishing his loan.

Klauss has a history with City sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel. In January 2017, Klauss left Brazil to play in Europe and was recruited by Pfannenstiel, who at the time was working for Hoffenheim and signed to its reserve team.

After his first season in Germany, he was loaned to a club in Finland, HJK Helsinki, and the club won the league title and Klauss was the league’s top scorer with 21 goals. He played the following season in Austria with Linzer ASK, with 24 goals in all competitions. In July of 2020, he returned to Hoffenheim’s first team, playing in 10 games across three competitions.

Klauss is the third international player the team has signed, along with Bosnian defender Selmir Pidro and Czech midfielder Tomas Ostrak.

“He has tremendous capacity to score and create chances for his teammates,” Pfannenstiel said in a statement from the team. “Those attributes will surely help our team. His prime is ahead of him and we are excited to help him maximize his potential.”

