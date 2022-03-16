St. Louis City SC signs goalie Burki from Borussia Dortmund

After having already signed a defender, a midfielder and a forward, St. Louis City SC now has one player at each position after signing goalie Roman Burki.

Burki, 31, is currently with Borussia Dortmund of the German Bundesliga. He had been the team’s No. 1 goalie the past five seasons and has played 232 Bundesliga games, but has lost that job to Gregor Kobel and has fallen to third on the club, which reportedly will lead to Burki leaving on a free transfer even though his contract runs through the summer of 2023. The team said he has signed a three-year contract through the end of 2025 and will join the team in July of 2022, like the other internationals they have signed.

“When you have an expansion team,” City sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said recently, “when you’re starting off the goalkeeper is a very important part. He needs to be a force, a leading player who controls his back.”

According to the website transfermarkt.us, Burki also had interest from Bayern Munich (Germany), Aston Villa (England), Galatasary (Turkey), Valencia (Spain) and an unnamed club in Italy’s Serie A. Loan deals had reportedly been close with Galatasaray and French club Lorient, but both fell through.

Burki will not be a designated player, but will be paid above the league maximum through a process called targeted allocation money, in which teams have a specified amount of money to buy down the salary cap hit of a player, up to $1 million over the maximum salary budget charge, which is $612,500 for 2022. Teams will have $2.8 million in TAM money in 2022 and $2.72 million in 2023.

Transfermrkt.us also reported that Burki was “intrigued” about playing in MLS and agreed to a contract “significantly under” his salary at Dortmund,

It’s another step toward what Pfannenstiel has said was building the spine of his team. City has already signed three players: forward Klauss, midfielder Tomas Ostrak and defender Selmir Pidro. Klauss and Ostrak both play centrally on the field, while Pidro is a left-sided player.

Pfannenstiel has relied extensively on his knowledge of the Bundesliga; he does color commentary for the league's ESPN broadcasts. Klauss is with Hoffenheim, though on loan to a club in Belgium, and Ostrak is with Koln. Pidro plays in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Prior to going to Dortmund, he played in his native Switzerland with the clubs Young Boys and Grasshoppers, then played one season in Germany with SC Freiburg. He’s also made nine appearances with the Swiss national team, most recently in 2018.

There is no limit on the number of foreign players on MLS teams; each team is allotted eight spots for foreign players, and if they want more, they have to acquire a foreign spot from another team.

At 31, Burki is the oldest player signed so far by City.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.