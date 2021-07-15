 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis City turns to Germany for first academy head coach
0 comments

St. Louis City turns to Germany for first academy head coach

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis City SC academy coach Andreas Schumacher

Andreas Schumacher, who played and coached in Germany's Bundesliga, was named the first youth academy head coach for St. Louis City SC, the MLS club. Photo from St. Louis City SC

To run St. Louis City SC's first youth academy program, sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel looked to Europe.

Andreas Schumacher, a German who most recently was a coach with VfB Stuttgart's youth team, was named Thursday to run the team. He will be joined by three assistants with local ties, Luis Swisher, David Critchley and Elvir Kafedzic. Swisher, who played for Guatemala internationally, had been coaching St. Louis FC's U-19 squad. Critchley had been technical director with the Lou Fusz club. Kafedzic had been working with City in scouting academy players; he played at Lindenwood and established the St. Louis Dragons club.

Tim Kelly will be the goalkeeper coach and Charles Renken, who like Kafedzic had been part of the scouting operation at City, will be a specialist coach.

Because of COVID restrictions, Schumacher can't leave Germany right now, so Pfannenstiel will be the acting head coach until Schumacher can arrive.

The academy team will be beginning practice soon for the competition in MLS Next, which starts in the fall. St. Louis City will field two youth programs this year, U-17 and U-16. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports